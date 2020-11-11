Poll after US election: 79 percent of Americans acknowledge Biden’s victory – politically

Biden after phone call with allies – “America is back”

Elected US President Joe Biden sees America again as a reliable partner for the Allies after his election victory over incumbent Republican Donald Trump. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday about his phone calls to Chancellor Angela Merkel and other heads of state and government, Biden said, “First of all, I’ll let you know America is back. We will come back to the game. It’s not all about America. “

With this, Democrat Biden alluded to the “America First” foreign policy doctrine of the Republican incumbent Donald Trump. Among other things, Trump had threatened the US to withdraw from NATO and repeatedly attacked allies such as Germany.

Biden said the response he received from allies and friends around the world has been positive. He is confident that it will be possible to turn the US back into a respected partner.

Biden spoke out Tuesday in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. The Democrat was declared the winner on Saturday based on surveys and predictions from the US media. (dpa)