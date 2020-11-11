Biden talks about Trump’s behavior: “To be honest, I think it’s an embarrassing policy”

Newly elected US President Joe Biden described incumbent Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the election results as a “disgrace”. The victorious American Democrat said on Tuesday evening that he was preparing to take over the government, despite Trump’s lack of cooperation. Biden made phone calls to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and other EU heads of state or government.

At his first press conference since his election victory, Biden was asked about Trump’s behavior. “I think it’s a real shame,” said the 77-year-old in his hometown of Wilmington. “How can I say this tactfully: I don’t think it will benefit the president’s legacy.”

At the same time, Biden stressed that he was preparing to take over official affairs, regardless of the lack of cooperation from the Trump administration. “We are already starting the transition,” said the former vice president. “The fact that they don’t want to acknowledge that we’ve won doesn’t have much of an impact on our plans at the moment.” The “dynamic” of change is uninterrupted.

Biden said he is not currently planning legal action to force the Trump administration to work with his transition team. The 77-year-old also stressed that he would “love” to talk to Trump.

Trump still doesn’t recognize Biden’s victory

Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on November 3 by major American broadcasters on Saturday. He will be sworn in as the 46th president in US history on January 20. Until then, Trump’s tenure will run.

Trump does not recognize Biden’s victory. He speaks of alleged election fraud and wants to contest the result with legal means. So far there are no indications of major irregularities in selection. Recently, Attorney General Bill Barr gave federal attorneys the green light to investigate the fraud allegations. Critics accuse Trump’s confidant of trying to give the president’s allegations more credibility.

While countless heads of state and government from around the world have already congratulated Biden, the Trump camp has refused to take this step. The government has also so far refused to prepare a transfer of official affairs and to cooperate with Biden’s transition team. A change of government in the US requires enormous preparation.

Pompeo is talking about Trump’s second term

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo caused irritation on Tuesday with the statement that there would be a ‘smooth’ transfer of power – to a ‘second Trump administration’.

The verdict was probably intended as a joke, but again made it clear that the Conservatives were against Biden. The election winner jokingly said that many of the Republicans were apparently “somewhat intimidated by the incumbent president.”

Biden: “America is back”

The former vice president made a series of phone calls with European leaders on Tuesday. Chancellor Merkel congratulated Biden on his election victory and spoke out for close and trusting cooperation between the two countries, as government spokesman Steffen Seibert said. Biden also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on the phone.

“America is back,” Biden said in Wilmington. “We will be back in the game.” Trump had repeatedly insulted European allies during his tenure. (AFP)