MacBook Air M1: Apple changes the function keys

The M1 chip isn’t the only new feature on the new MacBook Air. Apple has also modified the keyboard and especially the upper part. Indeed, the function keys on the new MacBook Air have changed.

The changes are made using the F4, F5 and F6 keys. Previously, they were allowed to activate the launchpad and increase or decrease the brightness of the keyboard. On the MacBook Air M1, the F4 key starts Spotlight for a quick search under macOS. The dictation function can now be activated with the F5 key. With the F6 key you can quickly activate or deactivate the fault mode.

How do I adjust the keyboard brightness with a MacBook Air M1 after the function keys change? The answer is simple: you have to go through the macOS control center.

In addition to the function keys, the Fn key is changed on the MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Pro M1. This now affects a globe that allows you to quickly view emojis.

Apple announced the MacBook Air M1 during a keynote yesterday. It was also an opportunity to discover the MacBook Pro M1 and Mac mini M1. They all use Apple’s M1 chip instead of an Intel processor. Macs therefore rely on ARM.