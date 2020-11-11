Apple shares its gift ideas for Christmas: iPhone 12, …

Apple has put its gift ideas for Christmas 2020 online. As expected, we find the iPhone 12, AirPods, Apple Watch and other products. “Your gifts will work wonders,” is the slogan.

According to Apple, the first ideas for Christmas gifts are the iPhone 12. We find the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 mini is not mentioned, although it is the cheapest model in the range. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also absent. On the other hand, we find the new iPhone SE. Of course, Apple also offers accessories for its phones, including MagSafe accessories.

We then find a highlight of the Apple Watch and in particular the Apple Watch SE. This model starts at € 299. Aside from the watch, Apple believes the HomePod could be one of the gift ideas for Christmas. There are also Apple TV 4K, iTunes / App Store gift cards.

Apple navigates further down the page, highlighting the iPad Air 4, Apple Pencil, AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Macs like MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac.

You can find all Apple Christmas gift ideas on this page. By the way, Apple states that you can return one product for every order placed between November 10th and December 25th until January 8th, 2021.