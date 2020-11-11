an exclusive premium subscription for podcasts soon?

Podcasts continue to make the streaming giants heyday. So much so, that Spotify would consider launching a paid subscription offer specially reserved for this emerging audio format.

Spotify, towards a subscription to podcasts?

On Twitter, journalist Andrew Wallenstein shared screenshots of a Spotify investigation in which he took part. We can see that the Swedish streaming giant wants to hear its users’ opinion on the pricing and benefits of several premium podcast offerings.

In the same category

Netflix is ​​relying on Asia to fuel its growth

Sure, it looks like @Spotify is considering starting a premium podcast plan based on the survey I had to fill out this morning when I opened the app … pic.twitter.com/6XjsWC79sn

– Andrew Wallenstein (@awallenstein) November 6, 2020

The cheapest deal would be $ 3 a month and would allow access to exclusive content but with ads. The most expensive formula, on the other hand, which would be published for $ 8 a month, would have no advertising and would allow access to “quality original content”. Neither of these two offers would include access to the Spotify music catalog.

The Swedish service responded to the news by claiming “to conduct frequent surveys to make improvements”. [son] User Experience “but claimed” having no messages to communicate on [ses] Future plans’ for now.

A format of the future

For the Swedish giant, there is no doubt that the podcast is a format of the future: in the fourth year of 2019, podcast listeners on Spotify have increased by 200%, and advertising revenue from this format is projected to reach $ 1 billion in 2021. (all platforms together) as forecast.

So many reasons that lead the company to multiply the tools and innovations in this area. For example, recently in-app voting tests have been conducted to make podcasts more interactive, and it has enabled its developers to listen to music in its entirety within their shows.

Earlier this year, the Swedish giant bought The Ringer to expand its podcast offering and initiated design changes to better promote it on its platform. A subscription reserved exclusively for this format would ultimately be a logical continuity. Sequel follows!