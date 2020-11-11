Trump relies on split, Biden on reconciliation: which of the strategies will be more successful? – Politics

Anyone who hoped at the beginning of the week that it was only a matter of time before Donald Trump admitted defeat was soon better educated. Trump continues to work on the legend that he is being pushed from office by electoral fraud. And more and more Republicans are following him instead of turning away.

Trump announces that he will re-run in 2024 – so confident that he can win the next election with his divisive rhetoric.

And he fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper for not being loyal enough. Esper says gloomily that the president will replace him with a “Yes Man”: someone who does not contradict, but instead, when in doubt, himself executes the order to deploy the military inland to fulfill Trump’s wishes. fulfill.

Trump could now be countered by saying that the announcement that he will run in 2024 is a confession he has lost. If he truly believes he can stay for a second term now instead of handing over power to Biden, he should not run for office in 2024. But he certainly didn’t mean it that way.

In short, his behavior is the alternative to the road to the future, as suggested by Joe Biden. Since the leading media declared the Democrats’ election winner on Saturday, he has confirmed that he wants to unite a divided nation, reconcile the belligerent camps, and be the president of all Americans, regardless of whether they voted for him or not.

Which of the opposing approaches has a better chance of success? What forces in society promote divisions that soften incompatibility? And since many developments in the US are repeated in Europe, what tendencies towards division and reconciliation can be expected in this country?

Many have promised reconciliation with limited success

Searching for clues in the present and past leads to conflicting answers. The purpose of reconciliation clearly responds to the desire of a majority. Otherwise, Biden wouldn’t have put it at the center of the election campaign, and with the divisive rhetoric, he wouldn’t have gotten about five million more votes than Trump.

However, little success can be expected from the experiences of the past thirty years. Be it Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama or Donald Trump, society was more divided at the end of their respective presidencies than it was in the beginning. That happened regardless of whether they made reconciliation a key issue or not.

The causes of the split

Where did the split come from and why is it so difficult to reverse the process? Various factors reinforce each other. Socio-economic differences are widening. For the majority, the country cannot reliably keep its basic promise that the children will be better off than the parents. Real incomes are no longer rising and an ever smaller group is benefiting from economic growth.

As the gains in prosperity and social justice lose their strength, both sides have shifted to identity politics. People who are “different” in some way – skin color, background, religion, attitudes to marriage, family, abortion – are defined as opponents and obstacles to their own success. “E Pluribus Unum” loses its power of persuasion: the promise that the melting pot of the US will form one nation out of all newcomers.

Two American Americans at the party conventions

Anyone who attends the party congress will see it at first glance. The Republicans are predominantly white, senior and male party. They are not exclusive, you also meet women, Latinos and African Americans. But there they are small minorities. Conversely, at conferences of democratic parties, the audience is considerably more diverse, younger and more feminine.

These dividing lines largely coincide with the other overarching differentiation. The Republicans dominate small towns and rural communities, as well as the sparsely populated states in the center of the US. the Democrats the metropolitan areas and the densely populated coastlines on the Atlantic Ocean (excluding the southern states) and the Pacific Ocean. Their daily life is fundamentally different, they meet less and less and have only a few common areas of experience.

Media reinforce incompatibility

In addition, a growing part of the media no longer sees itself as a communication network to keep the diverse groups in society together by means of news about common national developments and interests. More and more media serve only one side and have turned it into a lucrative venture to act as an enhancer of contradictions and separate identities. The development led from Rush Limbaugh’s “Talk Radio,” turning hate speech and uproar into an oft-copied success model, to Fox News on the right and MSNBC and CNN on the left.

The center becomes thinner. This also applies to the conference. Under pressure from media demanding ideological purity and group discipline – are you for us or against us? – compromise is slandered as surrender. Even a conversation with colleagues from the other camp is suspected of betrayal. Many want to see the figurehead of the opponent’s camp in prison.

Who else fights for the middle? Polarizing is the recipe

In the past, a presidential candidate had to choose between two strategies. Do I want to win by using a moderate program to attract the “independents”, the non-partisan voters in the middle? Or am I relying on polarization hoping to win the majority by mobilizing those who are already convinced?

This is no longer a question under Trump. It polarizes and has great success with it. For Republicans, the 2020 election has not discredited his concept. Trump may have lost as a person, but Trumpism as a strategy has not.

Yet something is moving. Biden may eventually fail to reconcile. But the promise to try gives it legitimacy to the majority of citizens. They demand the cooperation of their representatives.

The media will not abandon the lucrative model of divisive programs. But Fox News broke Trump’s hold on election night when broadcaster declared Biden the winner in Arizona and thwarted Trump’s strategy of announcing his election victory without waiting for the count to end.

It is doubtful whether Trump has a chance in 2024. Then he would be 78. By then, Republicans will likely be the bearers of hope for a long time to come. The question is of course whether they explicitly distance themselves from him or copy his style.

The lessons for Germany and Europe

And the lessons for Europe? In Poland, Hungary and Great Britain with Brexit, the camp distribution is hardly less than in the US. This also applies in part to France.

Germany is still a long way from that. But both the right and the left are already beginning to feel the spirit of incompatibility. Here too, the media is tempted to reinforce these tendencies through postural journalism, as has happened in the US. Once that is done, the way back to reconciliation becomes infinitely difficult.