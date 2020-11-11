Jens Spahn is planning a big hit: these are the cornerstones of nursing reform policy

The health care reform is expected to be more extensive than expected next year. This can be found in the main points of Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), which are available in the Tagesspiegel Background Health & E-Health. The minister does not only intend to limit the personal contribution for hospital care to 700 euros per month. With the help of the federal states, he wants to relieve house residents of their share of the investment costs.

In addition, Spahn intends to increase the state grant for private long-term care from five to 15 euros per month. He wants to increase outpatient benefits and health care benefits reliably in line with the inflation rate.

Self-Administration, Telematics, Morbi-RSA: The Health and E-Health Briefing. For decision-makers and experts from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Test now for free!

The nursing staff may only be paid according to the rate. To get all this and more funded – as is often requested – a lump-sum federal grant for long-term care insurance is provided. And to build up reserves for an aging society, the premium allowance for childless should also increase – by 0.1 premium point.

“Almost 25 years after the introduction of long-term care insurance in Germany, it is time to rethink the basic structures and make them fit for the future,” said the rationale for the five-page measures. For demographic reasons, you need more people to care for people in need of care. The corona crisis has once again highlighted the importance of improving working conditions in nursing. Family members who are caregivers need higher benefits and more flexible options so that they can stay with the company. And the people in need of care should not be overwhelmed with increasing personal contributions.

100 euros per person who needs care from the federal states

To make the latter possible, Spahn now wants – unlike hospital financing – to take the federal states on board ‘bindingly’. In the future, you will pay a monthly investment allowance of 100 euros for each person in need of full inpatient care. This is “also appropriate because the federal states are being relieved of social assistance by limiting their own contributions by about a billion euros”. In any case, according to Social Security Code XI, paragraph 9, they are responsible for promoting investment costs.

According to Spahn’s plans, three things are planned for healthcare professionals: “better pay, more jobs and more responsibility”. According to the concept, in the future collective wages should become “a condition for admission to care” for both outpatient and inpatient facilities. Well-trained specialist personnel should have “independent regulatory powers”, for example in the case of care aids. And they will also “legally anchor a model program for the use of telecare”. It is already known from the draft Supply Improvement Act that there will be a special program to finance a maximum of 20,000 extra care assistant places for the homes.

Five percent more to compensate for cost increases

In addition, it is important for the minister to strengthen the much cheaper care in his own four walls and to compensate for the increased costs of recent years. For this purpose, the benefits in kind for outpatient care, care allowance and day care funds must be increased by five percent in one go by 1 July 2021. For the period from 2023, the newspaper then promises annual increases in line with the inflation rate. Some more money is also provided for aids for consumption. The fixed rate for this will be increased from 40 to 60 euros per month.

In addition, Spahn plans to combine home care services more flexibly. The mishmash of different entitlements for short-term care and preventive care, for example, is now being transformed into a general ’emergency budget’ of a total of 3,300 euros per year per year. People in need of care and their family members should be free to decide whether to use service complexes or time quotas. And after hospital stay, people in need of care must also be able to recover regularly in short-term care to relieve their family members. The newspaper promises that there will be a new service in the statutory health insurance system (GKV). Title: “Menopause care after hospital treatment”.

In return, the minister wants to relieve the statutory health insurance of the costs of geriatric rehabilitation. For persons over 70 years of age, half of these measures must be covered by long-term care social insurance. “With this we give an important impulse to the health insurers to offer their older policyholders more rehabilitation measures,” said Spahn’s key points. Geriatric rehabilitation can help prevent or delay the need for long-term care. In this regard, it not only benefits those affected, it also contributes to the sustainability of long-term health insurance policies.

Federal tax subsidy should help

Financing remains. A cost estimate for the reform cannot be found in the five-page draft. However, there are ideas for funding. The federal government is supposed to take over the contributions of the caring family members “as for the times of education.” And for other tasks for society as a whole – notably “ avoiding excessive demands as a result of excess personal contributions, non-contributory insurance for children and non-working partners, and health care allowance ” – long-term care insurance will be a lump-sum federal received a subsidy.

There is also a letter of intent to promote “sustainability” and “demographic stability”. Specifically, three things are planned for this. A significant extension of the savings phase in the LTC “through further payments, even after the start of the payments to be maintained from 2035 to 2050”. Specific to this fund is the increase in the premium supplement for childless people introduced in 2005 by 0.1 premium point.

And tripled the private long-term care allowance, invented by Spahn’s predecessor Daniel Bahr, from currently five to a maximum of fifteen euros per month. In addition, “new retirement products intended to cover the remaining out-of-pocket payments should be promoted, especially for residential care,” said Spahn’s paper. The possibilities for cooperation between health insurance funds and long-term care funds would also be expanded with offers of private health and long-term care insurance.