MacOS Big Sur compatible apps can be sent to Apple

Apple is warning developers that they can now submit their macOS Big Sur compatible apps. There is a review before validation and appearance in the Mac App Store. As a reminder, macOS Big Sur will be available for everyone to download tomorrow.

Apple states that applications compatible with the new operating system must have been compiled with Xcode 12.2. This version is currently in the hands of developers in a Release Candidate version. Apple adds that developers can deploy universal applications. This means that you can work with the M1 chip on both an Intel Mac and an Apple Silicon Mac.

“Your apps will look better than ever on macOS Big Sur,” Apple tells the developers. This will be possible “thanks to a brand new interface that has been tailored to the powerful features that make a Mac a Mac,” continues Apple. The company is taking the opportunity to invite developers to take advantage of the new features, especially on the widgets side.

Developers with apps that are compatible with macOS Big Sur don’t need to get a green light from Apple, of course. In fact, they can distribute their applications on the internet without going through the Mac App Store. However, they do not have this freedom under iOS.