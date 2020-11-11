CNRS researchers reveal particles of matter that have never been observed before

This is an important discovery that these French scientists just made from New Mexico. They discovered the so-called hidden matter of the universe. This CNRS team, led by Nabila Aghanim, has succeeded in demonstrating the presence of a diffuse and hot gas in the cosmic web.

Hidden matter makes up 40% of ordinary matter

For many years, astrophysicists around the world have estimated that nearly 40% of the ordinary matter that makes up stars, planets, and galaxies goes unobserved. In reality it would be inaccessible and hidden in the meandering of the cosmos in the form of a hot gas. This is the first time this famous hidden matter has been brought to light thanks to 20 year old data collected by the German Rosat Space Telescope.

To better understand what it is, it is important to remember that galaxies in the universe are distributed in the form of a complex network of nodes that are connected by filaments. This is exactly what we are talking about when we use the term cosmic web. Almost all of the common material is contained in these filaments. However, the observation is very clear: 40 to 50% of the material is missing. Missing baryons, hidden in the filament structure of the cosmic web.

The CNRS team measured the temperature of this hot gas

An examination of around 15,000 filaments enabled the CNRS team to identify the hidden matter. Previous analyzes had already made it possible to indirectly measure the presence of hot gas in the cosmic web, suggesting that it could be the hidden matter. Today researchers say they could even measure temperature. This discovery opens the way for the analysis of gas evolution in the filament structure of the cosmic web.

Another research team from Curtin University in Perth, Australia, claimed to have discovered this hidden material a few months ago. At the time, scientists were using a different method called fast radio bursts (FRB).

Professor Jean-Pierre Macquart stated in June 2020: “We have been looking for the missing material for more than 30 years. The intergalactic space is very sparse. The missing material was just an atom or two in a room the size of an average office. It was therefore very difficult to see this material with conventional techniques and telescopes. “

These various discoveries will likely allow us to learn a great deal about our universe and, in particular, how it was formed.