Orange is spending 268 million euros to acquire 54% of Telekom Romania

After years of discussion, an agreement between Orange and Telekom Romania finally seems to be emerging. The French giant announced on Monday November 9th that it had acquired 54% of the Romanian group, the leading operator of fixed internet and pay TV lines in the country, for € 268 million.

Orange is expanding its presence in Europe with Telekom Romania

While the health crisis is going pretty well at Orange, the group continues to expand in Europe. Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, Orange’s Deputy Managing Director for Europe, said: “Telekom Romania is a high quality asset that in particular has 90,000 kilometers of fiber to connect 3 million Romanian households.” . Orange was already present in Romania and collects 1 billion euros every year. With this new acquisition, the French group could double its sales in the country and, in particular, take advantage of the “fixed network” convergence, as everywhere in Europe.

A strategy that has already proven itself at Orange and consists of offering offers that combine fixed and mobile tariffs. In France you probably know them as “Open” packages. Elsewhere in Europe they are called “love”. With this offer, Orange can increase its margins in a very competitive industry. The Deputy CEO added: “This is in line with our overall European strategy and allows us to significantly improve our market share on fixed lines, which has remained low in Romania to this day, by around 7%.

An acquisition that is anything but easy

The takeover of part of Telekom Romania took several years. There were two main problems: A takeover would only have strengthened Orange’s dominant position in Europe. The French group was in danger of being rejected by the European competition authorities. After all, the company’s shareholder structure was particularly complicated. Before Orange arrived, the Greek operator OTE, which is itself owned by Deutsche Telekom, held the majority of Telekom Romania. It was necessary to convince the Romanian government, its co-shareholder in Telekom Romania.

The company is now focused on its “Engage 2025” plan, which aims to put data and artificial intelligence at the heart of its innovation model, particularly with the support of Google Cloud. In the meantime, the French group has planned to officially launch its 5G offering on November 18, 2020. However, Stéphane Richard remains cautious, affirming that the enthusiasm of the users will not be felt immediately.

Today Orange has 353 branches in France. Note that the French operator has already tested 5G in areas like Paris, Pau, Lille, Marseille, Douai, Châtillon, Saint-Denis, Villejuif, Lille, Linas and Sophia Antipolis. Probably the areas where the network will launch on November 18th.