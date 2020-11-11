After escalated Corona protest: Berlin’s constitutional lawyer calls for upper limit on demos – politics

Christian Pestalozza is an emeritus professor at the Free University of Berlin.

Mr Pestalozza, the corona demonstration of ‘lateral thinking’ that got out of hand in Leipzig last weekend is still making waves. Do you think it should have happened at all?

In any case, I am very surprised that the higher administrative court of Bautzen has allowed this. You already had experience with these organizers and the participants. And there were already 16,000 participants in advance. Obviously, there is a large crowd at such a downtown gathering. It was foreseeable that opponents of corona measures would not meet the requirements. I find it impossible to allow such a thing in Corona times. At the same time, only a few people are allowed to congregate in private rooms.

After the demo there was massive criticism of the police. Should they have acted differently?

The police were unable or unwilling to enforce the demands. She decided to let that go – even after the meeting was ordered to be dissolved. The police apparently wanted to avoid physical confrontation. That is understandable. But it was also predictable. My point is: you should not let a situation arise in advance where the state just gives up. What do you think will happen at the next approved meeting? The reluctance to meet the requirements will continue to grow as you can see the state not enforcing its requirements.

Corona demos are quite limited in other places. At the beginning of the month there was an edition in Munich for a “lateral thinker” demo: instead of 5000 only 1000 participants on the Theresienwiese. What is the reason for these differences?

The mounting authorities decide on the spot and the courts always decide on the specific case. If the situation is different, there will of course be different decisions. In addition, however, we do not have clear, national requirements in the law.

What kind of regulations would you find helpful?

The states should agree on a uniform procedure and set upper limits for demonstrations in the corona regulations of the states. You have to think about it for a moment: at what size are the police unlikely to be in control of things if the crowd refuses to comply with the corona demands? Each time, that binds an incredible number of police personnel who are currently unavailable to fight crime. It would make sense to establish this upper limit and reserve the right to lower the limit even further – depending on the specific circumstances. The effects of a demo on the spread of the virus should also be considered.

Such an upper limit is also discussed in Saxony. But from the point of view of democracy theory, is it not a good thing that the fundamental right to freedom of assembly has so far been so heavily weighted?

It is good that we in Germany are sensitive to fundamental rights. But in times of pandemic, freedom of assembly must be in the background of health protection. At the moment, the meeting itself is a danger. I also don’t understand why people die to get together physically during a pandemic. Today we can voice our concerns and make our voices heard on a wide variety of online platforms. In other countries it is different: people take to the streets in public because the media is not free and the internet is blocked. You have to show yourself on the street to make it clear: we are against the dictatorship. But we live in a very civilized country and in a luxurious situation when it comes to the peace of the state towards its citizens. We have to think about that.