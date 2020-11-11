Islamic thinking among students: The teachers need very specific instructions to deal with confrontation – politics

The author is the president of the Berlin regional association of the Association of History Teachers of Germany (VGD) eV

In many Berlin schools there is a huge problem with Islamist and anti-Semitic thinking. This is exactly what history and politics teachers are confronted with.

In addition to substantive didactic questions and the reference to the framework curriculum, every teacher is faced with specific practical questions on a daily basis, depending on which students are taught in the classroom: what interests do the students have.

What can be taken into account in class and what not? What are the basic attitudes of the students: Are religious principles also guiding behavior in the classroom, for example with Muslim students: What is “Halal”, what is “Haram”?

To what extent should the school influence these basic attitudes, is the school allowed to do so, to what extent does it meet the requirements of the School Act, perhaps even the Basic Act? What content of the lessons is questioned by students, whether everyday, religious or simply as a gesture of contradiction in the adolescent – as has been the case with every generation? Doubts are always appropriate, but they must not become fundamentally existential or they jeopardize the teaching profession.

Teachers need support, but what does it look like in a specific case?

The problem and the decision-making situation are anything but simple: Ms. Giffey (SPD) recently called in an interview “Teachers need support”. No one will contradict this claim. But what does that mean in detail? When Giffey demands “if the Holocaust is included as a subject in the curriculum, then there must be no compromises. There must be a basic consensus in schools …”, that sounds reasonable and legal to the majority in Berlin, many agree once.

But in daily life, in the specific school, the specific class, the specific situation in which the teacher is alone in front of the class, this does not solve anything: who then implements this requirement ‘unconditionally’?

This is not clarified by such well-intentioned demands, as history teachers need concrete and very complex support.

The central level is the political level, in which teachers can only change something very indirectly, it is the famous framework: all political institutions must clarify for themselves the question of what religious freedom specifically means in schools according to Article 4 of the Basic Law.

For example, Muslim students claim this article for themselves in class and not only feel subjectively equal, but also refer to a very far-reaching normative aspect of the Basic Law: the free exercise of personal faith. If this means in the broadest sense that religious beliefs and thus also wishes for Halal and Haram must be fulfilled in the Berlin School, a conflict arises that cannot be resolved with other normative principles of the Basic Law (art. 1- 20)?

Or, as the “most difficult” counter-variant, does it mean that by religious freedom is meant the largely secularized form of Christian beliefs and Judaism? And that for this reason Islam in Europe and therefore also in Germany must adapt to the normative legal principles of the Basic Law and the Treaty of Lisbon, that it must liberalize and thus also secularize itself, like the Christian confession of faith after the Peace of Westphalia. (1648)?

This appears to be Mrs Giffey’s position (“no compromises can be made …”). Or are the normative principles of the Basic Law still open to discussion (a contradiction that cannot be easily resolved, since they are normative principles)? And to what extent should teachers bend the constitution and the school law?

Sometimes there is no clear legal basis

This fundamental problem must be solved politically; it cannot be the job of local history teachers to turn heads for the political establishment. What answers do you give in class with legal certainty, empathy and taking into account all perspectives, when the teacher has spoken about the persecution of Jews and other minorities under National Socialism, the history lesson, in accordance with the curriculum, was mainly about the persecution and extermination of German and European Jews and only the students reply: “We Turks here in Germany are the Jews of today.”

And on what clear legal basis do students meet students in a teacher-student conflict over fasting during Ramadan on long summer days, when the teacher asks for food and drink with health and school law arguments and the student replies: ” Our Islamic religion is fixed. Above all else. Allah had it proclaimed through our Prophet after all. German law does not oppose that. ”

Mrs. Giffey might say, you have to enforce the rule of law in the classroom. But what exactly the rule of law allows or prohibits with regard to Article 4 of the Basic Law, even German lawyers do not entirely agree. Nothing more difficult than breaking this “Gordian knot”, a big piece of work that we as the Berlin History Teachers Association support, but certainly cannot influence directly.