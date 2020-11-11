Facebook’s payment network follows that of Visa’s

According to an internal document from VentureBeat, FastPay, a new technology under development by Facebook, can confirm an intercontinental payment in less than 100 milliseconds. The infrastructure executes more than 80,000 transactions per second with a maximum of 20 different payment authorities. This execution speed varies depending on the geographic problem area. From the west coast of the United States, the delay is less than 200 milliseconds, while from the UK it is 50 milliseconds.

FastPay has already been tested on Amazon Web Services and a server that consists of 96 Intel Xeon Platinium 8175 processors, 48 ​​physical cores and 384 GB of memory. During these experiments, the engineering team said the network supported up to 160,000 transactions per second while spreading 1.5 million transactions across the 48 physical cores. . This speed would be seven times faster than the network speed of the world’s leading payment system Visa. The minds of the finance-specialist are struck by the fact that this architecture is supported by base computers that cost less than $ 4,000 a month to run.

“FastPay eliminates the need to resort to intermediary banks and their complex financial contracts.”

With these results, Facebook offers solutions to two major blockchain problems: volume and speed. Due to its decentralized and open operation, this technology only has a limited capacity to support large payment volumes. In addition, a payment going through the blockchain has to be verified by multiple users, which affects speed. “FastPay can be used as a side chain for any cryptocurrency, with reasonable and sufficient guarantees of finality and programmability. FastPay’s performance and resilience confirm that we can move away from centralized solutions and full consensus on managing retail payments, ”the researchers said in their report.

However, the engineers responsible for the project made it clear that the experimental conditions were ideal and that FastPay remains experimental. Ultimately, Novi’s digital wallet was supposed to offer Facebook currencies that would go through FastPay.

In May 2020, under pressure from political and financial authorities, Facebook announced that it would develop not one, but several digital currencies. Meanwhile, the social media giant approaching antitrust litigation has been rather discreet about its digital currency projects. Meanwhile, the digital currencies of the Central Bank (MDBC) are advancing in Europe and China. Mark Zuckerberg’s company defies Visa, saying it remains in the race for digital currencies: “FastPay eliminates credit risk and eliminates the need to resort to intermediary banks and their complex financial contracts to absorb those risks,” states the internal document.