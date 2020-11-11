Discrimination by the German Police: Non-whites are checked twice as often as whites – politically

People belonging to visible minorities, the so-called PoC (People of Color), are twice as likely to be checked by the police as members of the majority population. If there was violence during police contacts, 62 percent felt they were being discriminated against, the same is true for 42 percent of people with a migrant background.

This is the result of a special analysis of the data from a study by the Ruhr University in Bochum entitled “Physical injury in the office by police officers”, on which a team around criminologist Tobias Singelnstein is working.

The entire study will run until 2021 and the final results will also be presented next year. The current expertise (title: Racism and experiences of discrimination in the context of police violence) with regard to racism was created by Bochum’s team for the Integration media service. 3,373 people were surveyed, plus 17 qualitative interviews.

Accordingly, 48 percent of the PoCs surveyed stated that, from their point of view, their ethnic or cultural origins had influenced the way police officers interact with them – of those surveyed without this background, this was only 3 percent.

More than a quarter have experienced police brutality

About 80 percent of them and the interviewed people with an immigration background indicated that they had already been discriminated against by the police on more than one occasion. While the majority of Germans indicated that their contacts with the police were for specific reasons – checks at major events such as football matches, involvement in a fight or because of disturbance of the peace – PoC was much more likely to be hit for no apparent reason.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

More than a quarter of them (28 percent) said they experienced police violence during an identity check. Of the people with a migration background, 22 percent said this, of the other only 14 percent.

[Mehr zum Thema: Wutbrief eines Ex-Polizisten – „Es gibt keinen strukturellen Rassismus bei der Berliner Polizei“]

Singelnstein and his team also interviewed police officers about such operations. The interviewees attributed “the increased potential for conflict and the resulting use of violence against non-whites mainly to their behavior and perceived attitudes towards the police”.

The majority of officials do not view operations as racist

In addition, as the interviews showed, civil servants also approached the so-called social hotspots differently than when deployed in so-called socially balanced residential areas. The research team warns: “In this way, a police practice based on (social) spaces can lead to discrimination against certain groups of people,” the authors write.

This is not only seen “by PoCs and people with a migrant background … as a limitation in everyday life”; it could also lead to an escalation of “police-citizen interaction”. However, the qualitative interviews with women and men on the police force showed “in line with the current state of the investigation that officers often do not perceive their actions as racist,” the report said.

The survey also resulted in an increased psychological burden on PoCs if they experienced police operations firsthand, perceived as discriminatory and in which – from their point of view – unjustified violence takes place.