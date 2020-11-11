Apple Online Store: Apple is extending the return period for products to January 8th

This is a small gift that is probably in the middle of detention. Apple has just extended the return period to January 8, 2021 for products purchased between November 10 and December 25, 2020 in the Apple Online Store. After December 25th, the return period will be reset to the usual 14 days. Did you find the AirPods Pro that you already have in your ear under the tree? Don’t worry, so it will be possible to return it to Apple.

This small “gesture” will of course have little impact on total year-end sales: very few people will return Apple products that they received as gifts over the holidays. Finally, remember that a few weeks before Christmas, Apple never offered such a catalog of novelties. Between the iPad Air, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, the HomePod mini, the Apple Watch Series 6 and the new Mac M1, there really is something for everyone.