Is the elected president not far enough to the left ?: Biden is not yet in the White House, it is already brewing under the Democrats – politics

There is a dissertation in Washington showing what to expect for Joe Biden. It says: Actually, the president-elect would probably prefer the Democrats not to win the two by-term Senate elections in the state of Georgia in January. Because if they do, the pressure on Biden would be even greater – the pressure from his own party.

If Democratic candidates Jon Osoff and Raphael Warnock win on Jan. 5, the Democrats in the Senate would have 50 votes in the future – the same number as Republicans. The casting vote would then come from Vice President Kamala Harris. What initially seems like a major victory would also reinforce the expectation that this majority should be used for ambitious political projects.

It was to be expected that the left wing of the Democrats, who had staunchly supported Biden in the election campaign, would now claim his reward. In Biden and Harris, two moderate representatives of the Democrats won the election – with the dedicated help of the party left.

Nina Turner, former co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, made this clear in an article for the Washington Post: “The workers gave Biden the victory. Now he has to meet their expectations, ”she writes.

The left party claims the election victory for itself

The party on the left fears that the story that the elections were won in the middle, in the affluent “white suburbs” and with the help of disappointed Republicans, will prevail. Turner emphasizes, the “black, brown, and white” working-class families making less than $ 100,000 a year, as well as the youth, made the election victory possible.

They would have knocked on the door, called voters and done the hard work in the midst of a pandemic. “These voters are the heart and future of a massive progressive movement inside and outside the Democratic Party, and they must live up to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.” Sanders himself said something similar.

With all the cheers over Biden / Harris’ election victory, not everyone in the party is a fan of it. For example, young New York congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) never kept to herself how little she thinks of moderate politicians like this one. What is now probably the most prominent voice of the progressives alongside Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, has also put a lot of pressure on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, over the past two years.

Willingness to compromise is not their thing

Now she is giving interview after interview to insist that the party is finally tackling major projects such as ‘Medicare for All’ health insurance and a ‘Green New Deal’ in response to climate change and the resulting economic inequalities. Fight much more strongly against “structural racism” in society.

The only problem is, small majorities require a willingness to compromise – a bad word for AOC and its supporters. When the party gives the signal that it was the Conservative Center Democrats who won these elections after Biden got 94 percent in Detroit after black organizers doubled and tripled turnout in Georgia after so many people plowed in Philadelphia – I can’t find words to describe how dangerous that would be, ”she told the New York Times.

Biden, with decades of experience in the Senate and as vice president, is counting on uniting the country, not dividing it further. He hopes the Republicans will be willing to compromise – and at the same time convince parts of his own party of his course. The tasks of the self-proclaimed bridge builder are gigantic.

Moderates warn against rhetoric of socialism

Moderate MPs like Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, who took over her constituency from a Republican in 2018, hope that Biden’s course will prevail – and not that of the left, which has contributed to the shrinking majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives.

In a conference call reported by the Washington Post, she said their talk of “socialism” and “defending the police” was responsible for the losses. Democrats should “never again use the words ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism'”.

Republicans are already using this rhetoric for their election campaign in Georgia. With a democratic majority in the Senate, ‘left’ political projects such as an expensive ‘Green New Deal’ and ‘Medicare for All’ were threatened, they say. And the majority reject this.

The old conflict lines in the Democratic Party, which were obscured after the primaries to win Biden, are showing again. This will also impact Biden’s decision on who to appoint to cabinet and other leadership roles.

The left’s expectations that Senators Sanders and Warren, who lost in the primary campaign, will be rewarded for their loyalty (Sanders to the Labor Department, Warren to the Treasury Department) may be disappointed.

Effects on Biden’s personnel decisions

Because: Were Republicans to retain a majority in the Senate, they would have a say in important personnel decisions. The fact that current and likely future majority leader Mitch McConnell gives his consent to prominent leftists can almost be ruled out.

Should the Democrats again have a one-vote majority (with Harris’s vote), they cannot afford to lose senators. The governors of their home states of Vermont and Massachusetts would decide who would succeed Sanders and Warren. And they are republicans.

It will also be interesting to see how much resistance Pelosi will face in her plan to remain the Democratic majority leader in the House of Representatives. After the 2018 midterm elections, the AOC wing tried to prevent re-election of the now 80-year-olds.