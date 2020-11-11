Twitter wants to limit “Likes” to Infox

The social network Twitter could prevent users from liking tweets with the tag “Misleading information”. In its fierce battle against infox, Twitter is innovative and aims to make it difficult to retweet information if it contains questionable information.

Jane Manchun Wong, famous for finding hidden features, is the first to notice the report from Twitter preventing her from retweeting content because the information was questionable. This Twitter strategy aims to stop as much as possible the massive infox spread that continues to grow. With this boom, the social network is now inviting users to read an article carefully before tweeting information again. Twitter is happy that this new feature has paid off. He claims that users open articles 40% more often.

Twitter wants its platform to remain a reliable information platform. It is an ambitious mission, especially to the president of the world’s leading power, who is using this platform to create its own media by discrediting any other news organization. Twitter has decided to tap hard: Donald Trump has seen several of his tweets about the American elections masked for denouncing a “massive fraud” without even having evidence to back it up. Since his defeat a few days ago to former Vice President Joe Biden, Donald Trump has not stopped tweeting unsubstantiated allegations, despite the “unfounded information” labels on his tweets.

As President, he benefits from the advantages of the world’s great leaders, but this will no longer be the case as of January 20, 2021. In fact, he is subject to the same rules as other users of the platform, such as prohibiting ‘inciting violence or hatred or disseminating unsubstantiated information. If he continues like this, he could eventually be banned from his favorite social network, as is the case with thousands of conspiratorial QAnon accounts.

It is not only Twitter that is actively fighting against Infox, other social networks are constantly developing new tools. In fact, YouTube is now displaying a label mentioning that the video is littered with unsubstantiated information and highlighting fact checking. WhatsApp, on the other hand, notifies users when they receive information written by the media or anyone else in order to trick the user into reviewing the information received. Users are directed to a Google search to make sure the information is reliable. All these measures taken by the major platforms do not allow all fake news to be spread, but rather curb them to a large extent.