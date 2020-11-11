Apple vs Epic Games: Failed counterattack for Apple and V-Bucks for Fortnite players on iOS

Following the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games, iOS players were robbed of the new seasons of Fortnite and still received a small consolation prize. The Epic Games studio has decided to give these players … additional V-Bucks: “As Fortnite updates are being withheld from players on Mac and iOS, we have started giving players a bonus V-Bucks. these platforms – spend for each platform, ”explains Epic on its website. Please note, however, that the V-Bucks received are actually the current balance of the V-Bucks purchased and not spent in the App Store. In other words, this “gift” isn’t actually a gift.

Another aspect of the Fortnite affair, this time on the legal side. California District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has just narrowed the scope of Apple’s complaint. The Cupertino company wants to go to court to discuss the possible “theft” of revenue, which corresponds to the period in which Fortnite offered in-app purchases without going through Apple’s servers. The judge ruled that Apple’s complaint should be limited to breaching Epic Games’ contract once it breaks the rules of the App Store.