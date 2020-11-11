Global Challenges: Europe is at a crossroads: politics

Global Challenges is a brand of DvH Medien. The new institute aims to promote discussion of geopolitical issues through publications of recognized experts. Today, outside the series, a contribution by former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, today Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Norde Stream AG and von Rosneft. Regular authors are prof. Dr. Ann-Kristin Achleitner, Sigmar Gabriel, Günther Oettinger, Prof. Dr. Volker Perthes, prof.dr. Jörg Rocholl, Prof. Dr. Bert Rürup and Prof. Dr. Renate Schubert.

The election campaign in the US is over. Joe Biden becomes the new president. But we should not rejoice too quickly, because at the end of Donald Trump’s tenure, it can be said that the transatlantic relationship, as we have known it for decades, is a thing of the past.

Strictly speaking, the last four years have not radically reversed, they merely continue a trend of transatlantic drifting that has been recognizable for some time. After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, my federal government naturally declared Germany’s “unrestricted solidarity with the US” and also participated militarily in the prosecution of the attackers.

But already in the dispute over the war against Iraq that America wanted in 2003, the Western alliance was broken. Germany, France, and others – “old Europe,” as US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld said disdainfully at the time – rejected this wrong path.

“Old Europe” was right, America was wrong, NATO was permanently weakened. Emmanuel Macron cited the deeper reason for this at the end of 2019: According to the French president, the geopolitical project of the Atlantic Alliance had “not even been re-evaluated” after the world historic turning point 30 years ago.

This has also led us to simply ignore China’s rampant and unstoppable rise to become a global political and economic power for a long time. When the country emerged as an independent player in the global economy in the 1980s, industrial societies saw China as an extensive workbench and a seemingly boundless market. That is long gone and we would be wise not to have any illusions about Beijing’s plans.

China consistently and aggressively pursues its interests. That can irritate us, it cannot be changed. If we see China as a rival in the first place, as Trump did, we will fail. We need China to keep the global economy going and to face the global challenges of our time – climate change, migration, pandemics and others.

Trump destroyed what already existed

Trump’s presidency has destroyed what already existed without building new ones. That Trump described and treated the European Union as an “adversary” was revealing, but fair. The slogan “America First” has made trade protectionism acceptable.

The principle of multilateralism, broadly respected by the Americans before Trump, has been clearly rejected by this president: the disregard of the United Nations and the withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, the nuclear deal with Iran, the World Health Organization and a number of Disarmament treaties have reversed international cooperation for decades – making the world more dangerous, not safer.

Donald Trump pulled the plug on the transatlantic relationship. This president has never understood that the influence of the US world power is not weakened but increased through cooperation with its partners and allies.

Instead, he relied on confrontation and alienated loyal allies, including Germany. When the federal government learns that there is a planned withdrawal from the newspaper and German companies and institutions are subject to punitive tariffs, it has little to do with partnership. However, that German foreign policy largely accepted this without complaint and without contradiction is also part of this story.

Privileges Despite Paternalism

Perhaps people in Berlin hoped that things could be different again, namely as it used to be. It is certainly hoped after Biden’s election victory. In fact, the Federal Republic of Germany took advantage of its partnership with the US, especially during the Cold War, and accepted patronizing and unreasonable demands from its partner because the US guaranteed its freedom and independence and respected the desire for the reunification of the two German states.

That is why the principle of German foreign and security policy also applied in my Chancellor: a close transatlantic relationship is not only in the German interest, but also in the European and American interest.

But those days are over. Under a President Biden, the tone will be more conciliatory and some controversies will be resolved. But Trump only eventually smashed what was already in decline. The West, including the transatlantic alliance as we knew and appreciated it, is history. Achieving this does not mean rejecting the transatlantic partnership, quite the contrary. It means that the partnership must be built from scratch in a completely changed global political environment.

As President Barack Obama has left no doubt about it, the US no longer sees its interests primarily in Europe, but in Asia. Therefore, they will concentrate their political, military and economic strength on the Indo-Pacific region.

World Economic Power, Political Dwarf?

Somehow lost between these two political poles is that Europe is in turmoil. Economically a power, but politically a dwarf. What do Europeans want to be in the future? A neighborhood from America or China – or a sovereign and confident actor in world politics? Only the latter is possible for me.

To achieve this, an integrated Europe must reinvent itself, especially in foreign and security policy, but of course also in economic, financial and social policy. That means that the members will have to renounce a substantial part of their nation-state sovereignty in all areas.

Not all 27 Member States will or will be able or able to follow this path. Defense policy is not about armaments, but about making better use of the European potential. And when it comes to financial, economic and social policy, Europe needs its own budget and its own Minister of Finance. There will have to be a multi-speed Europe – with the eurozone as the driving force.

In any case, for Europe and Germany it is about more than the transatlantic relationship in its outdated form. It’s about acting independently, confidently and forcefully in a world that will be shaped by the US-Chinese confrontation. Europe is at a crossroads.