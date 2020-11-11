Return of canceled tickets: 500,000 Lufthansa customers are still waiting for their money – the economy

Lufthansa is making progress in its efforts to reduce the amount of refunds for open tickets. At present, about 500,000 cases are still open, said a spokesman for Tagesspiegel (Thursday’s issue). According to information, it is about 200 million euros. In total, the airlines in the Lufthansa Group (Eurowings, Germanwings, Austrian, Swiss, Brussels, Edelweiss) paid more than € 3.5 billion to more than 8.4 million customers in the current year, Lufthansa said on request.

Lufthansa has come under criticism from consumer advocates because, despite billions of government aid, the company has slowly replaced its customers with ticket money and long delays. Since the outbreak of the corona crisis, Lufthansa has had to cancel millions of flights, and therefore tickets. Under EU law, airlines actually have to pay their customers for canceled tickets within seven days.

Following recent travel warnings, Lufthansa is currently forced to change its flight plans, she said. This leads to the inevitable cancellation of the flight. “Related refund requests will be processed as soon as possible,” the spokesman said. The number of open refund requests will continue to develop “dynamically” and will continue to decline in the coming weeks, but will not reach zero.

Lufthansa is one of the main victims of the corona crisis. The group received nine billion euros from the state in the spring and recently received another 600 million euros through a convertible bond. The group has already lost 5.6 billion euros this year and tens of thousands of jobs need to be lost.