Zoom takes care of FTC

After several scandals regarding user data, Zoom has reached an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and must now meet several conditions to avoid financial sanctions.

Problems from the past reappear

The use of the video conferencing application literally exploded in 2020, benefiting from the containment measures that were being put in place to counter the spread of Covid-19. For example, Zoom signed a second record year this year, quadrupling its sales. However, this success was marred by scandals related to its users’ private data. In particular, despite his claims, he does not need to encrypt end-to-end calls and have no transparency regarding the use of data. American schools then decided to ban teachers from using the application.

Following this, Zoom promised in June that end-to-end encryption would be introduced for paid accounts and a few days later for free subscribers. However, this famous encryption, which ensures that only interlocutors can see what is being said there, was only made available at the end of October.

The FTC, the American agency responsible for monitoring unfair practices and upholding consumer rights, has therefore decided to reach an agreement on the motion to ensure that its approach is now in line with its principles.

An agreement under penalty of sanctions

The agency blames Zoom for “misleading claims that have given users a false sense of security, particularly those who have used the company’s platform to discuss sensitive issues such as health and financial information.” It also references the ZoomOpener software that was included in a 2018 update on the Mac. The latter could sometimes install Zoom on the computer without the user’s consent.

According to the agreement between the FTC and the application, it must now create a safety program and thus carry out audits with the agency. Zoom also notifies the FTC if there are any problems with users’ personal information and must implement new security measures.

“We take our users’ trust in us seriously every day as they rely on us to keep them connected during this time of unprecedented global crisis, and we are continually improving our security and privacy programs. We pride ourselves on the Progress that we have made on our platform and we have already addressed the issues identified by the FTC. Today’s solution with the FTC is in line with our commitment to innovate and improve our product as we provide a secure video communication experience “, said a spokesman for Zoom.

If the goals set out in the agreement are not met, Zoom may pay a fine of up to $ 43,280 for any breach.