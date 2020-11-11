HomePod mini: Repairs almost as expensive as a new model

Apple has announced the price of repairing the HomePod mini. In France it is 91 euros. It’s almost the same price as a new model that costs 99 euros. It is similar with the HomePod. The repair price for this model is 301.80 euros, a new speaker 329 euros.

The repair is of course free of charge if your product is under warranty and it is defective. But if the problem is yours (the HomePod mini dropped and stopped working, for example) then it’s $ 91. This is also the price to be paid after the warranty has expired.

Apple offers AppleCare + insurance for its small HomePod. The price is 15 euros. The cost of repairing the small case is also 15 euros with insurance. AppleCare + offers a hardware warranty for up to two accidental damage over a period of 12 months.

The HomePod mini was announced last month and has been available for pre-order for a few days. Apple will be launching its tiny speaker on November 16th. In any case, this date affects the first people who have pre-booked. Anyone who pre-orders a model today will receive the HomePod mini between December 18 and 29.

There’s a solution to having a HomePod mini when it’s released: ordering it from a reseller. Fnac says it has bearings. It’s the same with Darty. On the Boulanger side, the case will be delivered on November 18th.