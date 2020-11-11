OVHcloud and Google Cloud present a joint project

On November 9th, OVH announced a press release that it had signed a strategic partnership with Google for the cloud. The French in particular are counting on a technology from the American to complete their offer. Ultimately, the goal of OVHcloud is to offer European organizations an alternative solution with which they can accelerate their transformation in the cloud.

OVHcloud and Google Cloud jointly offer an innovative offer

The OVH press release states: “This partnership aims to bring cutting-edge technologies based on a trusted infrastructure to European organizations to meet their growing needs for tight control of their data, security, transparency and confidentiality” .

Specifically, OVHcloud today has the ambition to offer its new hosted private cloud offering, which is hosted on its own infrastructure and managed in Europe. The aim of the partnership is that the offer is compatible with open source technologies and at the same time combines the Google Cloud technology Anthos. The latter is shared with OVH, although the American decided to open it up to operators a few months ago.

The two companies developed this project to meet the needs of organizations and public decision-makers. Indeed, they have highlighted the need for their customers to be protected by cloud providers. OVHcloud and Google Cloud thus and now offer a partnership whose heart consists of open source, transparency, interoperability and reversibility.

React to growing demands from Europe

According to Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud, the company is proud to “partner with Google Cloud to jointly deliver innovative solutions that meet Europe’s growing demands for data sovereignty”.

Speaking of Google Cloud, CEO Thomas Kurian said he was “pleased to sign this first partnership”. For him, the project aims to understand the needs of his partners, but also of the public decision-makers in Europe, in order to offer them the best possible solution. This solution encompasses the concepts of trust, innovation, cooperation, transparency and environmental responsibility. Key values ​​in recent years.