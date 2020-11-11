Headscarves, swimming lessons, pork: why shouldn’t we put the dominant culture at the top – politics

Foreigners come to Germany. They come from other cultures. They panic when the Prophet Mohammed is insulted, rejects homosexuality and propagates anti-Semitism. That must change.

A prosperous coexistence can only exist if these people accept our values. These include freedom of speech, nonviolence and tolerance for sexual diversity. The foreigners must integrate.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

This reflects, only slightly exaggerated, the general opinion. It is essentially correct. An 11-year-old Muslim child has seriously threatened a teacher in Berlin: such messages are exciting because they are used to infer omissions. But how does the integration work? And where is it most wisely practiced?

At school! Is the spontaneous answer. It is the ideal place to convey our values ​​to children and young people without being affected by the direct control of their parents’ home. The teaching staff as the decisive integration organ: this naturally places a heavy burden on the educators. It may even overwhelm some.

In 1957 the philosopher Hannah Arendt wrote an essay entitled “Little Rock”. In it, she addressed the requirement to teach black and white children together to promote their tolerance. Arendt thought that was wrong. Forced integration would plunge the children into serious conflict: “The conflict between the separated house and the separated school, between the prejudices of the family and the demands of the school, in one fell swoop destroys both the authority of the teachers and that of the school. their parents. Children cannot be expected to deal with it.

Resist contradictions

History has refuted Arendt’s objection. But the dilemma it describes is real. What happens to children who are taught in school contrary to what their parents have taught them? If, for example, to take it to the personal level, respect for the social studies teacher clashes with love for father and mother? Obviously, intercultural education cannot simply consist of imposing the dominant culture of the majority society. It needs to be supplemented with lasting contradictions.

This includes a certain ability to maintain cultural uniqueness. If the school is to become a successful place of integration, it must not fight against symbols such as headscarves, swimming lessons or pork-free food. The big issues are more relevant: self-determination, non-violence, tolerance. What is needed is to build a bridge from value system to value system, not some kind of norm exorcism.

It needs space for being different

Is that a call to deny your own identity? Not at all. It is an appeal to a sense of reality. Those who are sure of themselves can give space to being different because the foundations do not wobble.

School opens up worlds and allows talents to develop. This traditional service also makes an important contribution to integration. An adolescent with a future in society can resist the impulse to turn his back on society. This applies to everyone – whether they are locals with or without a migration background.