Alba: A Wildlife Adventure: Ustwo’s Next Game Coming To Apple Arcade (Trailer)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is the next title from Studio Ustwo, to which we owe the great Monument Valley 1 & 2. Alba: A wildlife adventure, a slow-paced adventure game that reminds us a little of Animal Crossing, allows us to follow young Alba and take her on vacation with her grandparents on an island in the Mediterranean. Alongside this lore, there is still a scenario that is as cool as it is simple, as Alba and his friend Ines have to find the AIWRL, a secret organization that can save the island (but from what?)

Despite its low-poly graphics, the artistic direction of the title and some well-placed effects (nice blurring in the depth of field) make this Alba: A Wildlife Adventure quite a pleasant title for phones (and PCs). Combining exploration and storytelling, this game will be available on December 10th or 11th on Apple Arcade and on December 11th on PC (via Steam).