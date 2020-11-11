No iPhone SE 3 in the first half of 2021, according to Kuo

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone SE 3 will not be available for purchase in the first half of 2021. The phone could potentially see the light of day in the second half of 2021, but this has yet to be confirmed. As a reminder, the current iPhone SE adopts the design of the iPhone 8 and has the same performance as the iPhone 11.

Leaks suggest that Apple is planning an iPhone SE Plus with clues in the iOS code and at the Walmart brand. However, there is still no such model. We don’t know if Apple is still working on it.

For his part, the analyst Ross Young announced in October that the iPhone SE 3 would be released in spring 2022. Ross Young is knowledgeable about screens in general. He must have received the information from an Apple supplier. For his part, Ming-Chi Kuo has various sources at Apple and suppliers. It’s rarely wrong with Apple products.

Whether for the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022, we can imagine that Apple would like to leave the field blank for the iPhone 12 mini. The manufacturer prefers that fans of “small” screens turn to this model rather than an iPhone SE 3. The iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch panel.