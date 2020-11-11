Bahn’s personal director for diversity: “No one belongs in a drawer – except socks” – economics

“Diversity brings us material and human added value,” says Michaela Dudley, author and activist of LGBTQ. She talked about the Tagesspiegel brand with Martin Seiler, Head of Human Resources at Deutsche Bahn, about what diversity means in the economy. This will also be the topic of a conference on diversity, which the Tagesspiegel and the Diversity Charter broadcast digitally on Thursdays and Fridays.

Mr. Seiler, the federal government would like the new law to promote the equal participation of women and men in management positions. Is Deutsche Bahn (DB) against the Equality Act in support of women, as announced?

The report was so incorrect. We welcome the federal government’s initiative to increase the proportion of women in top positions. As Deutsche Bahn, we have made an explicit commitment to the equal participation of women and men, and we have already taken a number of measures to this end. For example, in March 2020, we set a target of 30 percent women in management positions by the end of 2024. This is important for us not only for reasons of equality, but it also pays off as a competitive advantage. We also support the women’s quota. There are no reservations on this key issue. We are in a constructive exchange of views with government experts on the proposal of further detailed issues.

In the midst of the corona crisis, does DB have time and free time for diversity at all?

Especially in times of crisis, we benefit from our large workforce, a diverse workforce with around 216,000 employees in Germany alone. We are convinced: a diverse work environment leads to motivated employees and thus to more satisfied customers. This helps us to better deal with the consequences of the corona pandemic. Diverse teams make more informed decisions, are more financially successful and more innovative. By the way, we have set a new goal for more women in management positions in the middle of the corona crisis.

How formative has your many years of union experience been in relation to your role as a manager?

Of course, my time at the union shaped me. I believe that a functioning social partnership is a key factor for success for companies. I realized that it was essential for managers to know what they were managing. This “listening” to the workforce ensures long-term success, especially for large corporations. That’s one of the reasons we decided to do our group-wide employee survey despite Corona.

What is behind the “digital pact” you signed with the staff council? Is it an internal mentoring program aimed at getting analogue (older) employees on the railway in terms of digitization?

The corona pandemic has certainly deepened the change in the world of work. Together with stakeholders, we have decided to focus on quality, digitization and performance in shaping change. When work changes as a result of digitization, our employees have the right to further training. We want to rid employees of the fear of digitization by training them appropriately. As digital skills become increasingly important, we equip all employees with digital end devices such as tablets. At the same time, we digitize many HR processes, which makes them simpler and less bureaucratic. In the end, our customers also benefit from it all.

What is the goal of Deutsche Bahn with the group-wide initiative “individually”?

In our working group, we bring together people from more than 100 cultures and four generations. We are truly a mirror of a diverse society. It symbolizes our “One More” initiative by showing that all people are unique and different. Our employees can bring the group a profit of different views, values ​​and skills.

How does the DB group deal with unconscious prejudices in the professional language “unconscious bias”? What measures are in place to do this?

In our next Diversity Group Week in mid-November, we focus on the diversity dimension, sponsored by a member of the Executive Board. Dealing with unconscious prejudices is running like a red thread on the agenda this year. Videos and posts on our social intranet show employees how patterns of unconscious thinking work and how they can be specifically confronted. A recent digital workshop on women in leadership has aroused great interest among colleagues. Due to the fact that managers have the function of a model model, we are currently incorporating appropriate training into the program of our DB Academy. By the way, I treat it myself with a cliché with the saying “No one belongs in the drawer – except socks!”.

Topic “Racial profiling”: People are also assessed according to their skin color or origin during staff selection or ticket control. Are such scenarios taken into account and played out in training?

The main priority for us is: We treat all customers the same! Gender, ethnic origin or sexual orientation and gender identity must not play a role. The requirement of non-discrimination in our ethical principles applies to HR managers as well as to those who are in contact with customers. During our Diversity Week, we perceive all employees to coexist with people of different ethnic backgrounds. In order for gender, origin or skin color to play a smaller role in the application process, we have already tried the so-called blind bankruptcy selection process. In the anonymised procedure, the applicants did not state their gender or nationality and were not seen during the selection interview, they were only heard by their votes.

If DB employees experience discrimination: is there anyone with psychological training to help in such situations?

As DB, we strongly oppose all forms of discrimination in the workplace. If employees have been discriminated against during their work, the first point of contact is the MUT hotline. Here, people with disabilities can anonymously and confidentially seek advice from qualified social counselors. Of course, our employees can always contact their manager or HR department, the company council, a representative for severely disabled employees or a representative of a youth and a DB trainee.

What are the key figures and goals for your diversity management?

Through our diversity management, we want to support the diversity of our workforce. We focus on the diversity of people’s views, experiences and skills. Through various measures, for example, we ensure that women can develop their potential and develop their careers in DB. As already mentioned, we have specific quotas here; we want 30 percent of women in leadership positions by 2024. We also actively try to employ people with limited physical and mental abilities. The quota of severely disabled employees in the entire group has ranged between five and seven percent in recent years, and thus above the statutory quota.

Is there also a further diversification of the gastronomic offer in trains and lounges planned for accommodation of organic vegans?

Naturally, the theme of meatless dishes plays a role in the conception of our promotional range. Next year we will try new vegetarian and vegan dishes in our assortment. The 2021 campaign card issuance process is still ongoing. But I can tell you a lot: We would like to test how our guests accept vegetarian versions of traditional meat dishes.

Michaela Dudley is a Berliner with African American roots. The trained lawyer is a cabaret artist, publicist, LGBTQ activist and keynote speaker on diversity. Martin Seiler has been the head of the human resources and law department at Deutsche Bahn since 2018. The 56-year-old was a trade unionist at the Federal Post Office for 15 years, then took over the management.