One more thing: the return of the “PC Guy” in the final surprise of the keynote

It was in the 2000s, so there’s an eternity on the scale of technological advancement. Apple launched Get a Mac, a groundbreaking advertising campaign. In dozens of places, Mr. PC and Mr. Mac would win amply, with the PC guy systematically ridiculed at the end of the sequence. A dozen years later, and here’s the PC guy who shows up by surprise … at the very end of Apple’s last keynote! The One More Thing, therefore it was him, a gig that is all the more amazing considering that unlike his sworn enemy Mr Mac (Justin), actor John Hodgman doesn’t seem to have aged a bit (but how does he do it?) Long ). And of course it’s delicious again: “Longer battery life? Plug it in, plug it in! What do you do ? Just … plug it in! “. Irresistible.

What you’re looking for is the 45th minute and 26 seconds