The carbon footprint of corporate car politicians: Giffey and Müller cars are especially dirty – the economy

If the red card meant expulsion from the street or from the street, then our top politicians would have to take a train or get on a bike. Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) studied the CO2 emissions of 235 company cars and then pulled out 220 red cards for “climate-slimming CO2 slingshots”. Berlin Mayor Michael Müller is transported in the dirtiest car, the Mercedes S-Guard 600 sedan: the vehicle blows 408 grams of CO2 into the air every kilometer. The cleanest car is also on the road in Berlin: the Tesla Model 3 from Transport Senator Regine Günther remains below 95 grams / kilometer. With the exception of seven vehicles, all top policy vehicles exceed the European fleet limit of 95 grams. And with an average production of 227 grams, “company cars are even above last year’s average (225 grams).” Deutsche Umwelthilfe published its annual “Company Car Check” in Berlin on Wednesday.

Umwelthilfe explains this with the growing expansion of plug-in hybrids, which have risen from 31 percent to 43 percent in one year. These cars are equipped with an internal combustion engine and an electric motor, the battery of which can be charged from the socket. “According to current studies, as a company car, on average 82 percent of the route is run in inefficient combustion mode,” wrote DUH. The government also supports the sale of these vehicles, as German manufacturers offer more plug-in hybrids than pure battery electric vehicles. “The federal government must end this subsidy immediately,” he said. In principle, any subsidy or tax relief for company cars that emit more than 95 grams of CO2 / km “or that consume more than 18 kilowatt hours / 100 kilometers” must be terminated. .

Umwelthilfe demands that all top politicians switch to lower CO2 cars to set a good example. For information on “real” CO2 emissions, environmental aid is based on a study by the International Transport Council (ICCT), which examined greenhouse gas emissions from cars on the roads.

Bremen rides clean, Hesse is dirty

After the senator Günther’s company car, the Audi e-tron of the Green Minister for the Environment of Baden-Württemberg, Franz Untersteller, placed best in the rankings. From March to October, Umwelthilfe interviewed 240 politicians from the federal and state governments. There is no assessment of “specially protected vehicles of the Federal Chancellor, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Finance, Health, Interior and Foreign Affairs.”

The Minister of Transport is 2.7 times above the limit

Bremen is the cleanest in the federal states, with members of the Hessen government driving the dirtiest cars. “The green-black government of Baden-Württemberg is also failing, in addition to transport and environmental ministers with its company vehicles, and ranks 12th compared to the state,” Umwelthilfe said on Wednesday. Overall, environmentalists say the top cars of top politicians reflect “the federal government’s current failed climate policy in the transportation sector.” This also applies to the Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer, whose company car has exceeded the limit of the EU fleet more than 2.7 times.