Trump’s judges turn out to be independent: the Supreme Court declares yes to Obamacare’s policies

The U.S. Constitutional Court has had a clear Conservative majority since Donald Trump’s appointments. However, this does not mean that the Chief Justices follow Republican expectations in their judgments.

Barack Obama’s health care reform is one of the most explosive cases for the Supreme Court. When the nine members in their new line-up – six Conservative and three progressive members – discussed the legality of “Obamacare” on Tuesday, it became clear that there was a majority in favor of health care reform.

It is at the heart of the reforms of Obama’s tenure from 2009 to 2017. The Republicans fought and wanted to get rid of it. In Congress they failed to achieve the required majorities. Now they hoped for the Supreme Court in its new line-up.

Roberts and Kavanaugh suggest agreement

But at least two of the conservative judges have shown that they do not consider health care reform unconstitutional, US media reports. More judges can also vote for the legality of the Affordable Care Act. When the Supreme Court announces, the decision is open.

The judges could potentially reverse an element of the health reform passed in 2010, the American media analyzing the course of the deliberations: the demand that all citizens must obtain health insurance. However, this edition had already become “toothless” in 2017. At the time, the judges ruled that the fine that any uninsured person would have to pay to enforce the coercion was illegal. Whether this regulation will continue to apply without penalty or will expire remained an open question. Of course it has little practical impact.

Chief justices are not party soldiers

On Tuesday, when the chief justices asked Obamacare plaintiffs and attorneys about their legal arguments, it emerged on Tuesday that the judge’s chairman, John Roberts, and one of the new Conservative judges, Brett Kavanaugh, saw insufficient reason to do so. Overthrow the health care reform as a whole, which the Republicans are calling for. Roberts was appointed at the suggestion of George W. Bush, Kavanaugh at the suggestion of Donald Trump.

The judges’ deliberations mark two notable developments: first, the warnings that with Trump’s appointment of new chief justices will predict how the Supreme Court will resolve central issues of politics – namely, in loyalty to Trump, who appointed the new one – the first test case. not true.

Society now sees Obamacare positively

Second, the development of public opinion about Obamacare has shown that the opinion of the citizens has not been cemented either. Rather, they moved between when the reform was passed in Congress, when the reform was highly controversial and negative by a majority, and today they tend towards a mostly positive assessment of the new health insurance rules.

Trump was given the opportunity during his four-year tenure, with the help of the Republican majority in the Senate, to bring three new justices to the Supreme Court: Neil Gorsuch in the spring of 2017, Brett Kavanaugh in the summer of 2018 and Amy Coney Barrett in autumn 2020.

Kavanaugh now shows that this has nothing to do with political dependence on a party. Roberts had been introduced by another Republican, George W. Bush. Legally, he increasingly moved into the middle as the composition of the committee became more conservative due to new appointments.

Roberts is about balance in the separation of powers

Roberts clearly pays attention to how the judiciary as a whole and the Supreme Court are overlooked in the interplay of the three branches of executive, legislative and judicial branches. The balance of the separation of powers is important to him. Over the years, he has become the swing vote and has repeatedly helped the progressive wing of the Supreme Court, albeit in the minority, to achieve a majority ruling.

With regard to health reform, three changes in particular have proven their worth from the consumer point of view. Children in training can be insured up to the age of 26 under one of the parental insurance policies. Obama has banned two restrictions on the obligation to perform, the “pre-existing state” and the “maximum life”.

In the past, a woman with cancer is no longer insured

“Existing condition” means: health risks that are known at the start of the health insurance are not co-insured. However, U.S. citizens often find themselves in the position of switching health insurance because an employer usually takes it out for the workforce. A change of job often also means a change of health insurance. The same is true for relocations, as health insurers don’t offer the same policies in all states.

The practical consequence in the past: if a woman had cancer, this was no longer insured when she changed insurance. This practice was ended by Obamacare.

Obama has also abolished the “lifespan maximum”

Likewise the “Lifetime Maximum”. It stated that an insurance company should pay up to X over the life of an insured person – often a million dollars. When the amount was used up, the patient was left with the further costs. This practice, which reduced insurance risk but posed the risk of personal bankruptcy due to illness for patients and their families, was abolished by Obamacare.

With this experience of the practical day-to-day use of Obamacare, an initially negative assessment of the reform work gradually turned into a mostly positive one.