Anandtech: The M1 processor would actually be more powerful than the Intel Core i9

The very famous Anandtech, specialist in fairly advanced “tech” analysis, gave its first verdict on the presentation of the M1, the very first Apple processor for Macs. And to say that the engineer Andrei Frumusanu is particularly enthusiastic: “The performance data of the A14 [sont] relatively stunning. If I were to publish this data with the A14 tag hidden, it would be almost certain that the results would be from another x86 SKU from AMD or Intel. The fact that the A14 is currently competing with the best high-performance chips that x86 vendors have on the market today is just a surprising technological feat.

Frumusanu almost lacks adjectives to praise the performance of the A14 and recalls that the M1 is an even better version of this chip: “In the global SPEC2006 charts, the A14 is absolutely fantastic and takes the lead in the latest series alongside the absolute performance. AMD Ryzen 5000. The fact that Apple can do this with a fixed power consumption of 5W, including SoC, DRAM and regulators, compared to 21W (1185G7) and 49W (5950X) without DRAM or regulators is absolutely mind-boggling. Incredible. “”

The analyst also notes the good behavior of the M1 in the graphics area, again above the integrated GPUs of the competition. The conclusion is clear: “Apple claims the M1 is the fastest processor in the world. Given our data on the A14, which beats all Intel designs (editor’s note) and falls short of AMD’s latest Zen3 chips – a Firestorm (M1, editor’s note) clocked above 3 GHz, with a 50% larger L2 -Cache and Advanced TDP, and we can safely believe Apple and its M1 are capable of achieving that goal. “”