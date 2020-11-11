A complete suite for video editing

One of the indispensable formats in marketing today is video. The video is very practical, it allows concepts to be explained, people introduced and it enables people to project themselves in any situation! However, creating videos is not for everyone! It takes creativity, technical skills, and sometimes a budget because it’s expensive. There are various video editing tools on the market that make everyday life easier.

This is especially the case with Wave.video which allows you to easily create videos using hundreds of templates and millions of assets available for free. The tool also offers reliable hosting for videos. Wave.video presents itself as an alternative to Vimeo or Animoto. A complete tool for marketers and businesses looking to use video without breaking the bank!

Relevant and easy-to-create marketing videos

In order to create a video you must either:

Download a video start from the templates and search for assets (photos or videos) via Wave.video. Start with a white frame

Wave.video offers more than 200 templates that can be filtered or even carried out keyword search depending on the industry, occasion or even dimension (16: 9, square, 4 = 5, story …). Once the template has been selected, it can be fully personalized, namely: resize the videos, add other videos or photos, background sound, transitions, text … Big advantage of Wave.video: the tool automatically generates sub-titles in more than 20 languages.

A video editor and host, and an animation creation tool

Once the video is created, it can be shared, downloaded, or even put on a site on social media, a drive, a Dropbox! Videos can also be hosted on Wave.Video Hosting. Thus, all videos created via Wave.Video benefit from their own landing page, which can be customized with a title, text and a CTA. These landing pages are ad-free. Wave.Video offers an analysis part to track the campaigns that have been started.

With this special offer from the Wave.Video and Video Hosting editor, it is finally possible to use Animatron as well! A software with which, for example, animations can be integrated into the explanatory videos or advertising banners!

Two offers are highlighted on Appsumo. One way to use the Pro offer from Animatro and the Creator offer from Wave.Video for 59 instead of 420 dollars. The second offers the functions of the business offers of the two tools: Animatron and Wave.video.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.