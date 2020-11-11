Corona vaccine and the issue of order: Ethics Council underlies the benefit aspect – politics

Corona constantly raises questions about priorities and calls for sequences. Who is the first, who is next and why? Questions regarding the hours and conditions of business, educational or cultural facilities are openly disputed. They all want to be systemically important and remain legally competent.

The focus is slightly less open in the discussion of vaccine order, which becomes all the more urgent as approvals for suitable vaccines get closer. Recently, a position paper was presented by the Ethics Council, the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) and the Leopoldina Science Academy, which repeatedly refers to unspecified “ethical principles”. On this basis, it lists four vaccination targets (prevention of serious Covid 19 illnesses and deaths, protection of medical and nursing staff, prevention of transfer and maintenance of government functions) and three groups of people who should preferably be vaccinated.

What the newspaper omits is the question of which groups would benefit from the vaccinations. In fact, the word “benefit” does not appear in the explanation of the prioritization. This may be understandable in Germany based on history, but when a vaccine is in short supply, the question is how to use it as effectively as possible.

By omitting them, the debate about prioritization is not easy to understand and therefore acceptable to the population, which is very important according to the paper. Rather, it gives the impression that only half of the debate is ongoing. It would be interesting to hear the views of the trio of institutions on whether they recommend vaccinating a 94-year-old dying bed-ridden woman or a 30-year-old who is professionally mobile. Or on which criteria are medical and nursing staff based: based on their importance for smooth operational processes or based on patient contacts?

There is also an international debate on prioritization. The EU wants to ensure distribution in Europe. Again, the question is: which countries get what they claim to need first? Germany, because it has put millions of money into vaccine development, or Poland, because the population there suffers more from Corona than in Germany? The country with the fewest IC beds, because vaccination is potentially more life-saving than where there are many IC beds? It would be nice if the discussion about a fair vaccination order could quickly become more specific. Also to take away the impression that people are running after events again. Because – that is also clear – such a vaccination plan should have been ready a long time ago.