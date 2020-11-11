Roku has support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Roku today announced the introduction of AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on its media devices. The group had promised availability before the end of the year and is now being offered.

Five devices are eligible for AirPlay and HomeKit today: Roku Ultra, Roku Streambar, Roku Smart Soundbar, Roku Streaming Stick + and Roku Premiere. The brand assures that support for their 4K TVs will be available in a few weeks with the Roku OS 9.4 update. A more precise date is currently not communicated.

With AirPlay 2, users can stream videos, music, podcasts, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a TV without the need for an Apple TV. With HomeKit support, users can easily control the volume, source, and more of the TV using Siri or the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Roku joins Samsung, LG, Vizio, and others who already offer support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Other brands will be adding this support in the coming months.

Roku mainly sells its products in the United States. The brand offers HDMI buttons and multimedia boxes. There are also televisions that run the Roku operating system.