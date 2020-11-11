Julia Klöckner and rural regions: “A lot of money is left behind” – the economy

In 2018, the Grand Coalition decided to promote rural regions as a major project. The right word was quickly found: It should be domestic policy. The Union has concretely linked specific ideas: Many billions of federal government should increasingly flow into an area where many party voters live. Horst Seehofer gave his Ministry of the Interior a “household” supplement. They wanted to signal that structurally weak regions would not be forgotten – and that they were unwilling to increase the number of potential AfDs or non-voters. However, domestic politics was then pushed a little into the background – the coalition was not always completely in one.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet approved a report on rural development. The Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner (CDU) is responsible. Preliminary balance sheet of the project: 1,850 projects were funded by the “Federal Rural Development Program” and the federal budget generated € 1.12 billion as part of a joint federal state project.

Broadband extension is missing

However, Klöckner also had to announce that “a lot of money” remained unused. For example, with broadband financing. This is partly because the funding criteria for the federal program and some state programs do not match. Here, however, should be the success of domestic politics: according to Klöckner, fast internet and mobile communications are central.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen politischen Entwicklungen in Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können ]

More than half of Germans live in rural areas. Almost half of gross value added comes together here, as Klöckner emphasized – which does not mean that the country is generally behind. In fact, only some regions have problems – especially those that continue to emigrate. In other words, the regions in the east or in the western German peripheral areas. Young people are leaving – families will soon be missing and infrastructure will begin to be dismantled.

Lack and vacancy

Klöckner also acknowledged the paradoxical development: in cities where many are moving, housing shortages are rising and lives are becoming more expensive, in rural areas the problem of vacancy is increasing – which could again be an advantage on the spot if broadband, resorts are available. Day care or doctors can be improved or maintained. Klöckner also identified the village shop as a location factor: wherever it stays, there are other offers. However, their ministry’s report shows why the village shop often functions only as a cultural and not as an economic offer: the nearest supermarket can be reached across the country by car in less than ten minutes. At most in the Brandenburg-Mecklenburg lake district north of Berlin, it usually takes a little longer.