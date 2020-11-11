ByteDance is expected to generate $ 27 billion in advertising revenue in 2020

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is slated to be close to generating $ 27 billion in advertising revenue in 2020, Reuters reports. The company is establishing itself impressively on the Chinese market as well as in the rest of the world.

Unstoppable

This is good news for the company, which will have total sales of approximately $ 30 billion this year. Of the 27 billion advertising revenue, 60% comes from Douyin, the corresponding application of TikTok in China. The latter is one of ByteDance’s fastest growing areas and even recently hosted its first online shopping festival. News platform Jinri Toutiao accounts for 20% of the company’s advertising revenue, while Xigua, the video app, generated 3% of that figure.

In the same category

Hyundai is said to have been in talks about buying Boston Dynamics

ByteDance gains ground every year in the highly competitive Chinese market. In the first half of 2019, the company overtook Baidu to become the second largest digital ad provider in the country with 23% of total spend. Alibaba was in pole position with 33%. This year, however, the gap between the e-commerce giant and ByteDance has narrowed.

Many investments are planned

The Chinese giant intends to continue its development in the Middle Kingdom and beyond. Still, according to Reuters, the company plans to invest in three different areas: e-commerce (a nod to Alibaba), search engines (to compete with Baidu), and long video formats. Mainly for this reason, around 10 billion yuan is being injected into Xigua to bring the number of daily active users to 100 million.

ByteDance launched Toutiao Search on the search engine in August and has since hired former Baidu employees to improve the architecture of its platform.

Internationally, however, the company is struggling in the US, where TikTok may soon be banned for national security reasons. That loss would be substantial: the application actually has more than 100 million users across the Atlantic.