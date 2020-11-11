Crash in Erdogan’s house: after his son-in-law resigns, president promises reforms

Following the collapse of the Turkish lira, the melting of the state’s foreign exchange reserves and the surprise resignation of his son-in-law as finance minister, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a turnaround in financial and economic policy.

Erdogan said on Wednesday before his AKP party’s parliamentary group in Ankara that his government will do more to gain trust and credibility. Structural reforms, for example in the judiciary, are also being addressed.

With the speech, Erdogan wanted to reassure his supporters, who are concerned about Berat Albayrak’s abrupt departure and the government’s helpless response. The opposition sees the Erdogan system as a failure.

Erdogan had placed his son-in-law Albayrak in high government posts to build him up as his successor.

But as Treasury Secretary, Albayrak was unable to get the growing economic and currency crisis under control. He resigned Sunday night – officially for health reasons – after Erdogan fired the central bank chief and replaced him with his adviser Naci Agbal – a man Albayrak refused to work with.

The President and the government were so shocked by Albayrak’s resignation that it took them more than a day to confirm the resignation and appoint a new minister. State- and government-supportive media were muzzled.

$ 100 billion for failed support purchases

The new head of department Lütfi Elvan, formerly chairman of the budget committee in parliament, together with the new central bank chief Agbal, should bring Turkish financial policy into calmer waters. The Turkish lira has temporarily lost up to 45 percent against the dollar and the euro since the beginning of the year. This year alone, the central bank has spent more than $ 100 billion on unsuccessful support purchases.

The lira has been gaining ground since Albayrak’s resignation, but it remains to be seen if much will change in the long run. To effectively support the currency and control inflation of about 12 percent, the central bank would have to raise its policy rate significantly from the current 10.25 percent.

According to reports from Reuters news agency, markets are hoping for a rise to at least 13 percent by the next central bank meeting next week.

So far Erdogan was against it, but on Wednesday he said he could support a rate hike: he would not shy away from “bitter medicine”, he said.

Turkey as an investment location suffered

However, Erdogan will have to change more than just his opinion about rate hikes. Its interference in the work of the central bank, the fall of the lira, the high foreign exchange debt of Turkish companies and Ankara’s foreign policy adventures have seriously damaged Turkey as an investment location. International investors have withdrawn nearly $ 120 billion from the country in the past four years, Reuters said.

The Albayrak spectacle is also a sensitive political setback for Erdogan.

The president’s decision to include a member of his immediate family in the government has turned out to be a costly mistake, said opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

The presidential system enforced by Erdogan, in which many important decisions are made in a small circle and without external control, has blatantly failed, says Mithat Sancar, co-chair of the pro-Kurdish party HDP: “The root of the problem is this system. ”

The media can be muzzled

This system contains compatible media. Broadcasters and newspapers did not dare to report Albayrak’s resignation until they received instructions from the presidential palace. Neither the state news agency Anadolu, nor newspapers like “Hürriyet” or news outlets like CNN-Türk reported that Albayrak had stepped down.

According to Faruk Bildirici, a former opposition representative to the radio regulatory authority, only five of Turkey’s 1,780 radio and television stations reported the dismissal.

It wasn’t until Erdogan accepted his son-in-law’s resignation, about 24 hours after Albayrak’s Instagram post, that the Anadolu agency and other major media outlets lifted their news outlets.

TV stations like CNN-Türk and newspapers like “Hürriyet” are among the big companies supporting Erdogan’s government to win the president’s goodwill and public tenders.

Over the years, the government has attracted an estimated 90 percent of the national media in Turkey.