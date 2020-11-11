The iPhone 12 Pro Max has an L-shaped battery

The iPhone 12 Pro Max battery can be seen in the photo and we can see that it takes on an L format. Apple is already familiar with this format, as the manufacturer first used it with the iPhone X in 2017.

The L-shaped battery was also present on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. In the first, the battery was a single block; in the second, it was two connected cells. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max had the same configuration as the iPhone XS. This year the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will have a “standard” battery. As we can see, the iPhone 12 Pro Max stands out from the crowd.

The photos that the leaker L0vetodream published on Twitter also offer an overview of other components of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is how we discover the motherboard, the three photo sensors and the empty case.

The battery of the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a capacity of 3,687 mAh. That is less than the iPhone 11 Pro Max (3,969 mAh). However, Apple makes sure that the autonomy between the two models is the same. We have to wait for user feedback on this matter.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available from November 13th. Apple and resellers opened pre-orders last Friday. The phone starts at 1,259 euros.