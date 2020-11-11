Staff villain after voted out of office: Trump is pursuing plan with his four loyal Pentagon followers – Political

It will take another 33 days for the electoral body to elect the new US president. And 69 to the inauguration of Joe Biden, who is predicted to have won the November 3 election.

In normal times, this is a peaceful transition phase where the old president’s team trains the new president’s team, even if it is from the other party. Republican George W. Bush left a handwritten letter to Democrat Barack Obama.

But in times of Donald Trump refusing to acknowledge the outcome, these weeks seem endless. His first actions do not suggest anything good.

On Monday, Trump fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and appointed former National Counter-Terrorism Center director Christopher C. Miller as the incumbent Pentagon chief.

The move had been anticipated for a while, partly because Esper had spoken out against the use of soldiers against protesters, as Trump publicly considered in early summer. Esper had repeatedly opposed dragging the army into political trench warfare. On Tuesday, two other high-ranking Pentagon employees were exchanged – for those loyal to Trump.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Former Chief of Staff Jen Stewart and two other senior employees were fired. Stewart will be succeeded by Kash Patel, who once worked for Republican MP Devin Nunes and on the National Security Council at the White House. During the impeachment proceedings against Trump, he was one of his most aggressive defenders.

Trump wants to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan

As Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Anthony Tata will lead the Ministry’s strategic planning in place of James Anderson. In the summer, the former Brigadier General’s appointment as secretary of state for political affairs at the Pentagon failed because he had labeled Obama a terrorist and Muslim and spread other conspiracy theories.

He also appeared for a while as a commentator on the conservative Fox News. Joseph Kernan, Secretary of State for Intelligence, will be replaced by Ezra Cohen-Watnick, who was also a former member of the National Security Council.

These changes to the Pentagon allow the incumbent to withdraw more troops, including from Afghanistan and Somalia – a promise he made to his constituents in 2016. The Washington Post quoted a government official as saying Trump insists on withdrawing troops worldwide before leaving office.

He sees the Ministry of Defense as “the head of the resistance movement against his agenda.” Other sources said the White House had requested the exchange and that it actually meant a takeover of the Pentagon by Trump National Security Council staff.

[Es bleibt spannend. Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag noch bis zur Amtseinführung des neuen Präsidenten. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

Not only the Democrats, but also some Republicans are concerned about this highly unusual temporary staff villain. “How dangerous this high-level move at the Department of Defense is at the stage of a presidential change can hardly be overestimated,” said Democratic MP Adam Smith, who heads the defense committee in the House of Representatives.

Security experts are concerned

Republican Senator John Cornyn responded to CNN’s resignation by saying, “I don’t think that will hurt him (Trump). And I doubt it will help the country. Looking at CIA chief Gina Haspel, whose resignation is as speculated as FBI chief Christopher Wray’s, Cornyn said as a precaution that she had “done a fantastic job”.

Security experts are also concerned. Richard Fontaine, head of the Think-Tanks Center for a New American Security, told Tagesspiegel, “Replacing the Pentagon’s management level in transition will only make it more difficult to deal with international crises in the next two months. It creates unnecessary risks in an already difficult time. He was less concerned that countries like China or Russia could take advantage of the situation, even if they could, Fontaine said. “It’s that bigger problems are emerging and the US can’t respond to them effectively.”

The chair’s back is likely to continue. Because Trump apparently wants to do everything he can to make it as difficult as possible for his successor in the White House.