China Expands Power in Hong Kong: Opposition Resigns After Elimination of MPs – Politics

For many residents of Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2047 arrived. On that day, Hong Kong’s Constitution, “Basic Law”, which should guarantee the special rights of China’s Special Administrative Region, will expire 50 years after restitution to China. China calls this political principle “one country, two systems”. But when pro-democracy Hong Kong MP Wu Chi-wai and 14 other MPs appeared before the press on Wednesday, he said, “One country, two systems ends today.”

Wu Chi-wai and all other pro-democracy MPs announced their withdrawal from the Hong Kong parliament. Previously, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in Beijing had authorized the Hong Kong government to withdraw their seats if they were not behaving “patriotic” or “loyally.” The Hong Kong government, which was close to Beijing, then had four pro-democracy MPs.

“Today we are announcing that we will step down as our colleagues have been displaced by the reckless action of the central government,” Wu Chi-wa said. The decision of the central government in Beijing put an end to the separation of powers, which was actually provided for in the Basic Law, the Democratic Party chairman said. Now only Carrie Lam, head of the Hong Kong administration, has all the power. Wu Chi-wai called her a “central government puppet”.

In the evening, people in Hong Kong demonstrated against the deportation

The head of the administration defended the expulsion of the four MPs. “We need a political body made up of patriots,” she said. Carrie Lam sees her local government as functional even after the withdrawal of the pro-democracy opposition. She is not a puppet government of Beijing, her own proposals are often rejected even within her government, quoted by the “South China Morning Post”: “We, I welcome different opinions.” However, a by-election for the four members who were expelled from parliament should not exist.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können]

The original election to the Hong Kong parliament was postponed due to Corona and should now take place in nine months. The postponement served the government well because, according to polls, many pro-democrats won a seat in the semi-democratic parliament after the national security bill was passed in the summer. There, only half of all seats are awarded in free elections, the rest are elected by interest groups that usually support the Chinese Communist Party.

The four disqualified MPs had already been excluded from the parliamentary elections scheduled for September. One of them is Kwok Ka-ki. “A lot of people will refer to today as a dark day, and I find it hard to say it isn’t,” said the Democrat. “But as long as we remain determined to fight for freedom, equality and justice, one day we will see the return of the core values ​​we hold dear.”

In the evenings, people took to the streets to protest democratic values. “