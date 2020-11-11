Spotify buys podcast advertiser Megaphone for $ 235 million

Better monetize the podcasts offered on its platform and cut out a larger portion of the growing advertising budget that is allocated to these programs each year. That’s Spotify’s dual goal by acquiring Megaphone this week for a total of $ 235 million. This advertising platform, specializing in podcasts, is set to allow the Swedish online music giant to distribute part of the budget of the big brands working with Megaphone through its own channels … winning back more of the billion dollars than advertisers by the end of 2020 Expenditure on podcast advertising should be made. As Gizmodo points out, this buyout allows podcasters to monetize (or not) monetize their shows in the same way as Monify does, and videographers can work on YouTube for years.

More efficient monetization through more precise targeting of the audience

The takeover of megaphones by Spotify is also interesting for podcasters who have already used the advertising platform to monetize their shows. When they move under the auspices of Spotify they can actually use the exclusive advertising distribution system of the Scandinavian group Streaming AD Insertion, which allows listeners to be more effectively targeted (the listeners’ favorite artists , their zip code or their gender). Even better, the AD Insertion Streaming service also lets you know how many people are listening to a particular advertisement and how many times a single person has heard it.

This is valuable data for ad monitoring, notes Engadget. Podcast creators should be able to generate more revenue from their shows. With this advertising ecosystem and tools, Spotify still risks banning podcasters from its platform to the detriment of other dedicated applications like Apple’s, according to American media. For the listener, this new breakthrough from Spotify could also rhyme with the appearance of advertisements … on podcasts that previously didn’t contain any.