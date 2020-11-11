Myxoid Round Cell Liposarcoma Drug Market Size, Share, Key Companies, Global Trends, Growth, Demand And Regional Forecasts Research

Global myxoid round cell liposarcoma drug market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth.

Global Myxoid Round Cell Liposarcoma Drug Market Research Report By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy and Others), Drugs (Trabectedin, Mechlorethamine and Others), Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in global myxoid round cell liposarcoma drug market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Adaptimmune, Recordati SpA, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company and others.

Market Definition:

Myxoid/round cell liposarcoma is also known as myxoliposarcoma is a malignant tumor that occurs in the body’s fat tissue most preferable found in the limbs. It is characterized by unusual pattern of metastasis to extrapulmonary sites. It has been found to be in geriatric male population.

According to the statistics published in Orphanet, it was estimated approximately 1 in every 769, 000 new case of round cell liposarcoma were found every year also it is accounted for 30% or less of all liposarcoma. Huge financial support from the government and increase in strategic alliances between the companies are key factors for market growth

Market Drivers

Vulnerable geriatric population is driving the market growth

High specific demand of novel treatment is accelerating the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth

Increase collaboration between the companies is also act as drivers to the market growth

Market Restraints

Limited availability of specific medicinal treatment options due to low prevalence of myxoid round cell liposarcoma is restraining the market growth

Fewer approvals of drugs from the regulatory authorities is hindering the market growth

Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is hampering the market growth

Segmentation:

By Therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Others

By Drugs

Trabectedin

Mechlorethamine

Others

By Routes of Administration

Injectable

Oral

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Karyopharm presented positive Phase 2/3 SEAL clinical trials results of Selinexor at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2018 Annual Meeting in the Chicago that trial has achieved Progression-Free Survival (PFS) in patients with liposarcoma. Seeing the potential promising results of their upcoming novel selective inhibitor of nuclear export will help the patients with liposarcoma throughout the world.

In June 2018, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline plc reported positive clinical data from the ongoing pilot study of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cells in myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS).If trial successful; it will be first disease specific novel drugs for the treatment of patients with myxiod/round cell liposarcoma.

Competitive Analysis:

Global myxoid round cell liposarcoma drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global myxoid round cell liposarcoma drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

