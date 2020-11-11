Nasal Spray Market Revenue Analysis by ADAPT Pharma, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC

This profile-raising Nasal Spray Market analysis report can be utilized by market players to learn about the competitive landscape and the level of competition in the global market. This marketing report encompasses a wide-ranging evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. All this information is supplied in such a way that it properly gives clarification of various facts and figures to the business. The industry document comes out as an influential tool that can be used by key market players to prepare themselves for securing a lion’s share of the global Nasal Spray Market. The market analysis and competitor analysis covered in the report guides the firm in determining the range in terms of sizes, colors, designs, and prices, etc. within which its products are to be offered to the consumers.

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-nasal-spray-market

Global Nasal Spray Market, By Product Type (Decongestion Nasal Spray, Steroid Nasal Spray, Salt Water Solution/ Saline Nasal Spray, Others), Container Design (Pressurized Canisters, Pump Bottles), Dosage Form (Unit/Single Dose, Bi Dose, Multi Dose), Prescription Mode (Over the Counter, Prescription Based), Therapeutic Class (Antihistamine, Nasal Steroids, Mast Cell Inhibitor, Anticholinergic), Application (Nasal Congestion, Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis, Central Nervous System Disorders, Vaccination, Others), End User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals, Clinics, Community Health Care), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) Global Nasal Spray Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis:

ADAPT Pharma, Inc.,

Sandoz International GmbH,

INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.,

Cipla Inc.,

Aurena,

J Pharmaceuticals,

Bayer AG,

Renatus,

ARIUS FORMULATIONS PVT LTD,

Ultratech India Limited,

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Egalet Corporation,

LEEFORD HEALTHCARE LTD,

Aishwarya Group,

Mylan N.V.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Catalent, Inc,

ALLERGAN,

Among others

Opportunities:

New rising demand for self-administrative drug delivery:

Nasal spray is a drug containing devices that helps in treating various health related problems through nose in the form of spray. Nasal delivery route is an encouraging way of delivering drugs into the body as compared to other drug delivery route such as oral and others. This delivery route helps drug to directly reach at the site of infection or allergic areas. Most administration of vaccines is carried out with new drug delivery system that is nasal drug delivery. Administration of drugs via nose provides a rapid action of drug in the body of patients. Nasal spray is one of the cost-effective devices with the high patient compliances. The device is minimally invasive and user friendly, it offers better self-administrative drug delivery option to the patients.

In September 2017, Optinose, achieved approval from U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for XHANCE (previously referred to by the development name OPN-375), new drug application that helps in treating nasal polyps in patients. It was estimated that around 10 million people in America suffer from nasal polyps. XHANCE helped people to improve the lives of millions of patients. This was new drug application for treating nasal polyps. Many patients were not satisfied with already available treatment options, primarily due to inadequate symptom relief.

Expanding therapeutic applications for nasal sprays:

Intranasal administration provides various useful options for local and systemic delivery of diverse therapeutic agents for treatment of problems such as allergies, respiratory diseases and many others.

Nasal spray is one of the recently developed products, such as OptiNose and ViaNase that helps to enable the targeting of formulations to specific area of site in the nasal cavity of human.

Nasal therapy has been known as a form of treatment of Indian medicine since decades. It is also called “NASAYA KARMA” in Ayurvedic systems in Indian medicine.

Nasal spray consists of more than one therapeutically active ingredients in the form of suspension or solution in a non-pressurized dispenser. The most common allergy is allergic rhinitis.

KOVANAZE is nasal spray for regional anaesthesia when performing a restorative procedure in the teeth of patients. This nasal spray is helping in oral therapeutic field to get treatment without pain and more cost.

May 2018, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Dublin, Ireland) launched of NOCTIVA. NOCTIVA is also called as desmopressin acetate, which is an emulsified microdose nasal sprays. NOCTIVA is first and the only Food and Drug Administration approved (FDA-approved) treatment with the help of nasal sprays nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adult patients. Nocturia is conditioned to occurs in kidneys due to overproduce urine in during night time.

Challenges:

Regulatory hurdles:

Nasal drug delivery can be evaluated by many regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). These agencies provide a set of guidelines and regulations for any product before it is launched in the market. They allow to perform various in vitro test methods for determining the characterization of nasal drug products and that they should come in acceptable range as per given by such regulatory bodies.

Nasal spray can be designed as per the dose requirement of drug substances for patients suffering from nasal or any other issues. Some aspects of nasal sprays may be exceptional in case of formulation, manufacturing, container closure system, and stability, controls of critical steps, intermediates and drug product. These aspects should be measured carefully while development program of nasal spraybecause of these changes ability of the product to treat the patients may get affected.

Delivery devices such as nasal spray plays an important role in nasal drug delivery. The device and formulation, defines the properties of the final nasal drug product. Both the things are taken in to account before any approval from regulatory body.

Order a Copy of Global Nasal Spray Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-nasal-spray-market

Segmentation: Global Nasal Spray Market

Global nasal spray market is segmented into product type, container design, dosage form, prescription mode, application, therapeutic class and end user.

On the basis of product type:

Decongestion Nasal Spray,

Steroid Nasal Spray,

Salt Water Solution/ Saline Nasal Spray,

Others

On the basis of container design:

Pressurized Canisters

Pump Bottles

On the basis of dosage form:

Bi Dose

Multi Dose

On the basis of therapeutic class:

Antihistamine

Nasal Steroids

Mast Cell Inhibitor

Anticholinergic

On the basis of application:

Inasal Congestion

Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis

Central Nervous System Disorders

Vaccination

Others

On the basis of Prescription Mode:

(Over the Counter, Prescription Based),

Therapeutic Class (Antihistamine, Nasal Steroids, Mast Cell Inhibitor, Anticholinergic)

By prescription mode is prescription based and over the counter

On the basis of end user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Community

Health Care

Research Methodology: Global Nasal Spray Market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

View Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-nasal-spray-market