Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market Analysis by Touch Bionics Inc., The Ohio Willow Wood Co., Össur, Ottobock

Global Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market is estimated to reach USD 75.18 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in market can be attributed to rising number of amputations and technological advancements.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the orthopedic joint reconstruction market are Blatchford Group, Touch Bionics Inc., The Ohio Willow Wood Co., Össur, Ottobock, Fillauer LLC., Advanced Arm Dynamics, inc., Smith and Nephew, Touch Bionics Inc, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corp, DePuy Synthes, Blatchford Ortopedi AS, Exactech, Inc, Globus Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Arthrex Inc., AlloSource and others.

The Global Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market report is a far-reaching, proficient report conveying statistical surveying information that is applicable for new market contestants or built up players. Key techniques of the organizations working in the business sectors and their effect examination have been incorporated into the report. Moreover, a business outline, income offer, and SWOT analysis of overall Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction is accessible in the report. The prime target of this Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction report is to enable the client to comprehend the market crucial such as its definition, division, market potential, powerful patterns, and the difficulties that the market is confronting.

Competitive Analysis:

Global orthopedic joint reconstruction market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopedic joint reconstruction market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Orthopedic joint reconstruction is a replacement or substitute of bones in different parts of the body. The typical orthopedic joint reconstructions are hip, knee, elbow, ankle, leg among others.

According to Stanford Children’s Health, there were an estimated 3.5 million sports injuries occurred, this significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

There is rise in number of amputations leading to use of orthopedic reconstruction is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Technological advancement in orthopedic joint reconstruction is driving the market

Segmentation:

By Product

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Allograft

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)

Viscosupplementation Products

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Others

By Type

Knee

Ankle

Hip

Wrist & Shoulder

Spine

Others

By Application

Osteoarthritis & Degenerative Arthritis

Spinal Fusion

Fracture Recovery

Soft Tissue Injuries

Maxillofacial & Dental Applications

By End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Centers

Research & Academic Institute

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Scheck & Siress announces the acquisition of Ballert Orthopedic. Ballert Orthopedic is with an 89-year history as a leader in orthotics and prosthetics. This will enhance Scheck’s ability to deliver best-in-class, convenient O&P care throughout the Chicago area.

In March 2019, Exactech acquires XpandOrtho. XpandOrtho is a designer of soft tissue balancing instruments for knee replacement surgery. Focus of this acquisition to supports Exactech’s growth strategy and commitment to improving surgeon experience and patient outcomes.

