Digital technology is on the rise in Southeast Asia

“The coronavirus has led to lasting and massive digital adoption,” said the report by Google, Temasek Holdings, a public investor in Singapore, and Bain & Co, an American strategy and management consultancy. Their study is based on 6 Southeast Asian countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines.

The report released on November 10, 2020, as quoted by Reuters, estimates that the internet sector will hit $ 105 billion this year. The conclusions assume that 70% of the population of the defined region is now connected to the Internet. This corresponds to 400 million Internet users, including 40 million new users. No longer surprising at this stage of the pandemic, the statement shows that consumers who have been forced or encouraged to stay at home have turned to the internet for their purchases, food delivery or mealtimes. but also for entertainment. “When we ask consumers why they chose e-commerce during the pandemic, they are telling us that this is actually to serve to avoid potential exposure to Covid-19. But what’s really important is that almost the same percentage of people say it’s efficient and convenient, ”said Stephanie Davis, vice president, Southeast Asia at Google. , on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” show on November 10, ahead of the report’s official release.

In the same category

Europe will raise its GAFA tax “if the United States does not return to the negotiating table”

The report focused on five areas of the digital economy: e-commerce, transportation, grocery delivery, travel, media and finance. E-commerce grew 63% to $ 62 billion, while travel fell 58% to $ 14 billion. Euro).

Given the development needs of these countries, this area offers a wealth of opportunity for investors, as the latest results from Netflix show. In this context, it explains why many of the new users are from non-metropolitan areas of Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. This is also why Singapore – which already has a largely digitized economy but is dependent on tourism – is experiencing a 24% recession in the internet economy. And on the contrary, that justifies the fact that Vietnam and Indonesia are seeing double-digit growth.

Since 2019, Southeast Asia has recorded an average growth of 5% in the internet economy and 11% in the number of online users. According to We Are Social, the number of internet users worldwide is growing by “only” 7.4%. Southeast Asia embodies one of the fastest growing markets in the world in the Internet industry. While more people are transacting online, that doesn’t mean they’ll be spending more by the end of the year.

The growth prospects for 2025 therefore remain almost unchanged. The forecasts for this year, which last year were estimated at $ 300 billion (around 253 billion euros) based on the gross value of goods, assume $ 309 billion. This prospect benefits regional companies like Malaysian Grab and Indonesian Go-Jek, which offer full-service platforms ranging from financing to delivery to entertainment.