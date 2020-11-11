Dispute in the grand coalition: “Otherwise NATO will fall apart” – policy

The reaction of key SPD politicians to Joe Biden’s election victory is now causing disputes in the grand coalition. While Chancellor Angela Merkel and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (both CDU) promise the Democrats greater German contributions to foreign and security policy, the parliamentary group and SPD headquarters are sending out various signals, outraging the Union. “The SPD’s subliminal anti-Americanism is harming Germany and Europe,” warns CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak.

After the election, the SPD group leader, Rolf Mützenich, stated his aim was to disconnect the EU from the US – a goal that also shook foreign and defense politicians in his group. Because many security experts say the EU will not be able to assert itself militarily without the US.

Merkel and Kramp-Karrenbauer, like SPD Secretary of State Heiko Maas, want to restore the transatlantic bond after Donald Trump is voted from office. Maas wants to propose a “New Deal” for this. An important demand from the American Democrats is: Germany must do more for common defense and base its expenditure on armaments on the NATO target of two percent.

The two percent goal as “dance around the golden calf”?

A few days after the election, Mützenich distanced himself from the goal. The requirement is a “dance around the golden calf”, he told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. He doubts whether it makes sense to set the expenditure for armaments at “any fixed percentage”. SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans also turned against the goal of two percent. Walter-Borjans and his co-chair, Saskia Esken, had already backed Mützenich’s demand to withdraw US nuclear weapons from Germany.

Foreign and security experts consider this course incorrect. Under President Trump, demands from the US could be ignored because the support of its own electorate was assured with reference to Trump’s appearance. Under a future president Biden, this will no longer be as strong, ”says political scientist Thomas Jäger of the University of Cologne. Anyone who speaks out against the two percent pledge is no longer against Trump, but against the other NATO countries. And anyone who speaks of a “decoupling” of the EU and the US must explain who should replace the US as a guarantor of security. “No one is not an option,” the scientist warns.

Promotes a “decoupling” of Europe and the US: SPD group chairman Rolf Mützenich Photo: imago images / Christian Spicker

Johannes Varwick of the University of Halle considers the SPD signals an “embarrassing” burden on the relationship with the US: “With the Mützenich SPD it will be difficult for the federal government to realize a new transatlantic burden sharing.” A new approach will only work if Germany does not complain from the sidelines, but takes initiatives. “If it is said at the outset that they do not want to be involved in another major conflict between the US and China or that the two percent target is not right anyway, then that sets a completely wrong tone,” said the Society’s president. for Security Policy and predicts: “Without a reliable partnership, especially in security policy, NATO will fall apart.”

In the SPD government camp, which stands for the alliance with the US, it is now pointed out that with increasing armaments expenditure, the budget was long gone and that the critical voices of their own party could not change anything.

That is not enough for the Union. Germany must become more European, but remain transatlantic and take more responsibility for its security interests, says Ziemiak: “We need to do more for this – and that will ultimately cost more money.” wanted could not be done with the CDU. He expects Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz to “finally reconcile the SPD with the financing of German security interests”. So far the candidate for chancellor, who is actually a staunch transatlantic, has carefully avoided open arguments with his party on the sensitive issue.