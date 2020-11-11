Mac M1: Parallels Desktop is not currently ready

Parallels gave news after announcing the Mac M1 at Apple’s keynote yesterday. The Parallels Desktop virtualization tool will one day be available on these computers. But it won’t be there when the new Macs launch on November 17th.

The Parallels team announced on its blog that a new version of its virtualization software is being developed. A release date is not yet known at this point in time. But Parallels wants to be confident in this area. The group notes that a demonstration took place last June when Apple announced the transition to its Apple silicon chips. Since then, the new version of Parallels Desktop has made “enormous strides”.

The new version of Parallels Desktop is a universal application that works with Intel Macs and M1 Macs. Parallels adds that it has optimized its code for virtualization. The group will now conduct tests with the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini M1 announced yesterday by Apple.

Are you planning to buy a Mac M1 and want to try the new version of Parallels Desktop? Go to that page and click the red “Subscribe” button.

For those who don’t know, Parallels Desktop offers the option of having virtual machines on your Mac. So you can install Windows, Linux, or another version of macOS. Everything goes through one application.