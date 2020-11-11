Corona pandemic: save our inner cities! – Politics

Johannes Fechner is the spokesperson for the legal policy of the SPD group. Michael Groß is a member of the SPD Bundestag and a member of the Committee on Legal and Consumer Protection and the Budget Committee. Carsten Schneider is the first parliamentary director of the SPD faction.

Inner cities have always been the pulsating arteries of public life – places of community and exchange, leisure and culture, commerce and gastronomy. But for many years there has been a process of displacement in German inner cities. This applies to private tenants, but also to companies. Many entrepreneurs can no longer afford the steadily rising rents and have to terminate their premises. If this trend continues, inner cities risk becoming monotony. London and Paris are sad examples of this. The gruesome rents there can only be increased by the big chain stores. The city centers have become pure consumption zones, interchangeable and bare.

The corona pandemic could accelerate this trend in this country as well. Because many traders have had to forego income for months and find it increasingly difficult to pay their rent. This also applies to smaller companies in the retail trade and projects in the cultural and social sector. The tenants association therefore advocates extra protection of the “gastronomy, culture and small business world”. The trade association (HDE) warns against numerous bankruptcies.

On the other hand, quite a few landlords have survived the crisis largely unscathed. Many of them have accommodated the commercial tenants and lowered the rent. However, according to a study by the Dehoga Hotel and Restaurant Association, in 40 percent of cases, landlords do not move an inch if the tenant requests a rent reduction in this exceptional situation. This leads to the absurd situation that most of the so-called bridging aid, which reimburses the operating costs in the event of a decline in sales, is passed on from the business tenants to the landlords. To put it bluntly, state aid guarantees large real estate funds their rental income – at the expense of the taxpayer.

Only then can guests celebrate again if the restaurant does not go bankrupt. The SPD group is now making proposals … Photo: dpa

Landlords must also bear the brunt of the pandemic

That should not be the case. The landlords must also contribute to the pandemic-related costs. How exactly? Some suggest general solutions. The Left Party is demanding a 30 percent rent cut for businesses affected by officially ordered closures. That sounds good at first, but the measure would not do justice to the different contractual relationships and individual situations: some traders have no bad luck at all, for example because they can also sell outside the home. Others, on the other hand, have significantly higher losses, so a rent cut of 30 percent wouldn’t be enough. Apart from the fact that there are also many small landlords who have to pay off loans and can quickly get into financial distress.

Others argue for the continuation of the so-called rent moratorium. At the start of the pandemic, the Grand Coalition had ruled that private and commercial tenants could not be canceled between April and June due to lack of co-payments. You must repay the rent within two years. What helped as a short-term fix would be a big deal in the longer term. Because instead of dividing the risks jointly among business tenants and landlords, only one party would bear the burden: the tenant who is driven into debt.

The good news is that we already have a regulation in German law that is perfectly suited to the current situation. According to § 313 BGB, an adjustment of the contract can be requested if the circumstances on which the contract is based have changed significantly after the conclusion of the contract. However, the large real estate companies in particular are not currently implementing contract changes in accordance with Article 313 of the German Civil Code. You are referring to the law on tenancy payments, which states that the obligation to pay rent “in principle” continues to exist. The Federal Justice Department then stated in FAQs that this regulation does not affect the right to disrupt performance. Some regional courts nevertheless followed the lawyers’ arguments.

Makes suggestions with colleagues on how to save the city centers in Corona times and beyond: Carsten Schneider, first … Photo: dpa

For this reason, we need a legal clarification quickly. Business closures and restrictions on the use of commercial space as a result of the measures to combat COVID-19 should be defined as serious changes to the contractual basis. This would clarify what already applies today: Anyone who can be expected to stop paying the previous rent due to Corona restrictions is entitled to contract adjustment.

Then the commercial tenants have legal certainty without the state interfering too much with the contractual freedom of the parties with general solutions. The burden of lockdown would finally be shared more fairly. And the new regulation would help as many small businesses and local institutions as possible survive this difficult period without serious injury.

Like a magnifying glass, the corona crisis shows us social grievances that existed before the pandemic. The same goes for commercial real estate. The precarious situation of commercial tenants must become a social wake-up call for city centers. In addition to the acute help, we need to consider how we can transfer the social protection of tenants for private individuals to certain groups of traders – to micro-entrepreneurs, social institutions, cultural projects. They should be subject to stricter protection against dismissal and rent controls. The condition: The Federal Home Secretary must have the data collected as soon as possible for a meaningful commercial rental index. In this way we create important conditions for inner cities to remain diverse meeting places in the future – liveable, inspiring and community building.