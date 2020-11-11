TestFlight has support for automatic updates

Apple updated its TestFlight app tonight with support for automatic updates. You don’t have to open TestFlight to update an application. Everything can be done in the background.

So far, TestFlight has sent a notification to the user to let them know when an update is available. The user had to open TestFlight and touch the refresh button next to the application under test. This is still possible. However, with the new version available today, the process can be automated, as is already the case in the App Store.

When opening TestFlight after applying the update, a popup will appear. “Activate automatic updates? “We can read. We can then select the “Enable” or “No thanks” option to keep the system in place for now. You can of course change the behavior at any time. To do this, tap your photo in the top right corner, go to the “Automatic Updates” section and select “Yes” or “No”.

As a reminder, TestFlight is Apple’s system for testing beta applications before they are released in the App Store. The betas are available directly from the developers. They usually provide a link that gives access to the beta.