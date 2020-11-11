Orange will activate its 5G on November 18th

Orange has confirmed this. The most popular operator in France will activate its 5G network on Sunday 18th November. When asked by BFMBusiness, Stéphane Richard, CEO of Orange, said that the enthusiasm of the users was not immediately noticeable.

500 branches on French territory

The date was announced last week, some time after the auction ended, in order to allocate frequencies from 3.4 to 3.8 GHz to various French operators. These auctions took place between September 29th and October 1st. Orange won the largest block of frequencies ahead of SFR, then Bouygues and Free.

In the same category

Europe will raise its GAFA tax “if the United States does not return to the negotiating table”

If the Electronic Communications and Post Regulator (Arcep) had suggested that more time was required for the network to be deployed, Orange will activate 5G in the areas where its offices are present on November 18th: “November 18th (…) We will indeed be able to offer a 5G connection where this is technically possible (…) and if customers have a 5G-compatible terminal, ”explained Stéphane Richard in the Good Morning Business program.

A total of 500 antennas are scattered across France: Orange has 353, Bouygues Telecom 73, SFR 54 and then Free Mobile 9. As our colleagues from 01Net have found, Orange has tested 5G in the areas of Paris, Pau, Lille, Marseille, Douai, Châtillon, Saint-Denis, Villejuif, Lille, Linas, Sophia Antipolis, then on the TGV Lyon / Mâcon line. These will likely be the areas where the network kicks off on November 18th.

A phased deployment

Although 5G will debut in late 2020, it won’t be rolled out on a large scale for a long time, likely towards late 2021, warns Stéphane Richard. The deployment will be gradual: “At least initially, but what will take a long time, we will not build any new antennas, we will keep the current antennas and switch them from 4G to 5G.”

In addition, consumers need to equip themselves with 5G-compatible smartphones so that the prices for offers do not suddenly rise. On this last point the CEO of Orange would like to be reassuring: “There will certainly be price increases as soon as we offer more (but) 5G will not lead to an increase in telephony in France, competition is there to ensure it”.

As a reminder: French operators spent 2.78 billion euros to get 5G frequencies.